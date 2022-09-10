Netflix Is Teaming Up With Ubisoft For Three Exclusives, Including A New Assassin’s Creed

Netflix seems determined to make its name in the gaming space. During Saturday’s Ubisoft Forward showcase, where the French company is highlighting its latest and greatest, the streaming giant came onstage to announce a new partnership that will see the release of three exclusive mobile games. Beyond a new Assassin’s Creed, you can expect Valiant Hearts 2 and Mighty Quest, which is kind of a strange collection of games. If you’re a Netflix subscriber, the titles will be ‘free.’

Here’s Netflix:

The first game in the partnership will be a sequel to Valiant Hearts, the World War I-set puzzle-adventure. Directed by the team behind the first game, the new story will launch in January 2023. Also coming in 2023 is a new Mighty Quest for Epic Loot, which will bring Netflix members a roguelite-inspired hack-and-slash adventure. Finally, there’s big news for Assassin’s Creed fans: in addition to the live-action Assassin’s Creed series being developed for Netflix, an original Assassin’s Creed mobile game is in the works as well.

The upcoming Assassins Creed series was announced two years ago, with Jason Altman and Danielle Kreinik attached to the project. You may know them from the very good Mythic Quest Apple TV show, which a comedy about a video game studio. We still don’t know much beyond that.

Netflix has been on a roll recently, albeit somewhat quietly. Earlier in September, the other big N released Lucky Luna, a platformer from the makers of Alto’s Oddysey which, get this, has no jumping at all. If you haven’t played or heard of it, well…that’s kind of been Netflix’s big problem of late with all these endeavours. Less than one per cent of Netflix subscribers are trying out their games, according to recent data, and it’s not for a lack of quality. So far, other releases have included titles such as Stranger Things: The Game, Stranger Things 3: The Game, Card Blast, Teeter Up, and Shooting Hoops. The biggest standout, however, has to be Into The Breach Netflix re-release that included so much new content, you could basically consider it a sequel.

But hey, by the time these new games come out, they’ll probably have gotten the word out to more people. While less than one per cent might sound small, that’s still millions of downloads. Assassin’s Creed will certainly pull an audience.