It’s Klawf’ing Time Baby: The Best Memes About That New Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Trailer

Published 1 hour ago: September 8, 2022 at 3:17 pm -
Credit: The Pokémon Company / Twitter

The internet has fallen in love with Klawf, an angry crab Pokémon from Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet.

Nintendo revealed a few more Pokémon from the Paldea region in a trailer released on Wednesday night. Klawf (rock) is based on a rock crab and is described as an “ambush” Pokémon. At one point in the trailer, a titan-sized and pissed off Klawf leaps to the ground from a rocky mountain, creating its own dust cloud. A trainer then tries to defeat a titan-sized Klawf with their lil Sprigatito. Cool, cool, cool.

But we also met Ceruledge (fire/ghost), a ghost with blades for hands, and Armarouge (fire/psychic), a ghost of a fallen warrior with canons for hands.

Like every other trailer for Pokémon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet so far, fans immediately flocked to these new pocket monsters.

Several fans on Twitter compared Klawf to that infamous crab rave meme.

Here were some of the other best memes about Klawf in the Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet trailer.

Poke-fans on Twitter also compared Armarouge and Cereuledge to Megaman Battle Network character designs. Another claimed Ceruledge looked like a Heartless from Kingdom Hearts.

Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet release on Nintendo Switch on the 18th of November.

Julian Rizzo-Smith

Julian Rizzo-Smith is an Afternoon & Nights Writer at PEDESTRIAN.TV. He has been writing for over five years, and has had past work appear in publications from IGN and Junkee to SBS PopAsia and ELLE Australia. In 2017 and 2018, he was nominated for the Alicia Camphuisen Best New Journalist award at the ACS IT Journalism Awards.

Julian has a strong background in covering pop and internet culture, queerness, identity, politics, fashion, and the intersection between those topics.

Julian's past work has seen him interview the likes of Rina Sawayama, Millie Bobby Brown, Beabadoobee, Henry Cavill, Shinichiro Watanabe, and G-Flip.

Having appeared and hosted panels at Oz Comic Con, SMASH! and PAX Australia, Julian's work has also led him to appear in the BBC, on ABC’s Stop Everything!, and as an expert opinion in a viral YouTube Reacts video.

You can contact Julian via any of the channels below.

