It’s Klawf’ing Time Baby: The Best Memes About That New Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Trailer

The internet has fallen in love with Klawf, an angry crab Pokémon from Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet.

Nintendo revealed a few more Pokémon from the Paldea region in a trailer released on Wednesday night. Klawf (rock) is based on a rock crab and is described as an “ambush” Pokémon. At one point in the trailer, a titan-sized and pissed off Klawf leaps to the ground from a rocky mountain, creating its own dust cloud. A trainer then tries to defeat a titan-sized Klawf with their lil Sprigatito. Cool, cool, cool.

But we also met Ceruledge (fire/ghost), a ghost with blades for hands, and Armarouge (fire/psychic), a ghost of a fallen warrior with canons for hands.

Like every other trailer for Pokémon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet so far, fans immediately flocked to these new pocket monsters.

Several fans on Twitter compared Klawf to that infamous crab rave meme.

I see you guys are raving about this new Pokemon.#Klawf #PokemonScarletandviolet pic.twitter.com/7Ekx2aD6Xg — 64 Bits (@64BitsAnimation) September 7, 2022

everybody join the klawf rave pic.twitter.com/GUR0ciBUwC — Gina Lloyd (@GinaGoesOutside) September 7, 2022

Here were some of the other best memes about Klawf in the Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet trailer.

Dunno why, but Klawf radiates Danny Devito energy pic.twitter.com/eF2wYTc20r — JUM🅱️O (@bromojumbo) September 7, 2022

Are you feeling it now Mr. Klawf pic.twitter.com/Szhly0YKIT — John | PM7 (@PM7John) September 7, 2022

If Klawf has million numbers of fan I am one of them

If Klawf has ten fans I am one of them

If Klawf has only one fan, that is me

If Klawf has no fans, that means I am no longer on the earth

If the world is against the Klawf, I am against the world. pic.twitter.com/kF2JYsFz3O — ✨Maddy Mart✨ ~ Zine Clown ~ ✨ (@noveaucolors) September 7, 2022

ooooooooooooooooo the klawf pic.twitter.com/eWAnlBuFB3 — Pokémon Brainrot (@PkmnBrainrot) September 7, 2022

CRAB POKEMON

CRAB POKEMON pic.twitter.com/BlRrqn4MBc — kremit || Commissions Full (@krembeni) September 7, 2022

Poke-fans on Twitter also compared Armarouge and Cereuledge to Megaman Battle Network character designs. Another claimed Ceruledge looked like a Heartless from Kingdom Hearts.

Armarouge Ceruledge are straight out of Megaman Battle Network. Such sick designs. #pokemon #PokemonScarletandviolet pic.twitter.com/IrwDKzpcTC — Ryan (@rcortezdraws) September 7, 2022

Armarouge and Ceruledge are just lost MegaMan.exe characters #PokemonScarletandViolet pic.twitter.com/gZDGl59Q85 — Gravity 🚀 (@GravityBoosted) September 7, 2022

pokemon really said "Megaman battle network" pic.twitter.com/zzLaDw0P48 — 🍡 イーサン 🍡 Comms Open! (@kujikawaii) September 7, 2022

We finally got our Megaman Pokemon 😂 pic.twitter.com/qZaN4Wd5sW — Neil (@Arkeus88) September 7, 2022

This new Pokémon x Megaman crossover is looking spicy pic.twitter.com/kVQJ2saRaQ — Mido (@RealMidoKage) September 7, 2022

Who told megaman he could be in the new trailer? pic.twitter.com/tpawcvz1TE — Dethnova9™️ (@dethnova9) September 7, 2022

Dude these are my favorite Pokémon designs! (definitely not because they look like navis from Megaman Battle Network) pic.twitter.com/nezuQdtI2c — Johnny 🔥 (@JohnnyLockson) September 7, 2022

While I love the Megaman Battle Network comparisons you are all wrong, Ceruledge is a Heartless pic.twitter.com/65w1YNZfjB — Jetstream Jackie (@JetstreamJackie) September 7, 2022

Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet release on Nintendo Switch on the 18th of November.