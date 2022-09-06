Law & Magical Order: I Need To See She-Hulk Defend Scarlet Witch In Court

Your Honour, I promise to say the truth and nothing but the truth when I stress Scarlet Witch did nothing wrong. I support women’s wrongs just as I support women’s rights. But that’s not how the world sees it. They’ve branded her a monster and crook. She deserves a fair trial and an ace lawyer to defend her.

Cut to Jessica Walters AKA She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) in She-Hulk: Attorney At Law. In the third episode of the new Disney+ show, Jessica served as Emil Blonsky’s (Tim Roth) legal defence in his request for parole.

Jessica proved Emil was no longer the monster the U.S. military had turned him into during The Incredible Hulk. He had reformed. He was relaxed, showed self-restraint and was looking forward to restarting his life in the community with his *checks notes* seven pen pals.

After successively winning Emil Blonsky’s parole case, Jessica Walters needs her next legal challenge: proving Wanda’s innocence. Call it the case of Law and Magical Order.

Wanda was an orphan. Her childhood, brother, the love of her life, and children were all taken from her by war. Everything she did was out of grief. But she’s made some mistakes along the way. She brainwashed an entire town of people. She murdered an entire league of superheroes including a variant of her friend Monica Rambeau’s mum, Maria.

But she can still be redeemed. She clearly had PTSD after ripping the Mind Stone from Vision’s head and seeing her kids fade out of existence. I mean, not to get dark on the timeline but you would too if you saw your own friends and family.

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law as a show thrives when it shows the wacky slice-of-life elements of the MCU. The plotline of an Asgardian light elf pretending to be IRL celeb and icon Megan Thee Stallion and scamming a man of his money and self-worth was stupid in the best way possible — give me more of that chaotic dumb shit, please!

But the show also has the opportunity to make the Marvel Cinematic Universe more nuanced and show the legal ramifications of some of its large-scale moments. Like what happened in WandaVision and Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness.

Maslany appears to be open to the idea. She told Phase Zero in an interview during the She-Hulk: Attorney At Law press tour she would love to see her character defend Wanda. She noted Wanda has “had some tough times” and would need a “nuanced defence”.

“Wanda has had some tough times and that’s a nuanced defence that would have to be placed for her,” she said.

Make it happen, Kevin Feige.

You can catch up on She-Hulk: Attorney At Law on Disney+.