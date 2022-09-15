The Drippiest Splatoon 3 Players We’ve Seen So Far

If you’ve spent any amount of time sauntering around Splatoon 3’s new hub world of Splatsville, then you’ve undoubtedly seen some of the drippiest fashion known in this city of inky chaos. No joke, the fits are so clean — and so bizarre — that I couldn’t help but chronicle the best of the best. From the ubiquity of school uniforms to the witchiest getups, I’ve collected 12 of the freshest digs I’ve seen in my time with the colourful ink ‘em up.

Fashion has always been a prominent component of Splatoon, especially because the gear you dress your squid kid in directly affects your overall stats. Clothing can do things like increase your ink reserves so you can throw more paint or beef up your defences against ink so you can tank more damage. You can find out the abilities each piece of gear bestows at the shops located within Splatsville where you can buy, upgrade, and trade in apparel using in-game money.

Cash isn’t the only way to unlock garments, though. As was the case with OG Splatoon, the threequel features Amiibo support, which is a nice way of saying that some of the best — or drippiest — clothes in the game are locked behind you owning specific Amiibo. Murch, the hot sea urchin who can order some gear at a pretty high premium, can’t help you out here.

Still, the threads on display in Splatsville are incredibly eye-catching. In the slides that follow, you’ll see an eclectic mix of styles, including creepy Chuck-E-Cheese-like mascots and folks who look like Brotherhood of Steel rejects from the Fallout series. Plenty of people are reliving ‘90s-era fashion with some bold colours. And there’s this one pair of dressy shoes everyone’s wearing that you can only cop from the Inkling Girl Amiibo. It’s a bummer, but the outfits folks have put together are dope. So, let’s check out some squid drip:

The Blingy Octoling

Screenshot: Nintendo / Kotaku

The huge chain, blingy bracelets, and chained loafers make for a blinding fit.

The Lumbersquid

Screenshot: Nintendo / Kotaku

I love this squid’s nonchalant vibe, and the fit they’re wearing totally matches.

The Popular Squid

Screenshot: Nintendo / Kotaku

The baggy socks coupled with the school uniform create this juxtaposition between preppy and lazy that I just seriously can’t get enough of.

The Chuck-E-Cheese Reject

Screenshot: Nintendo / Kotaku

This is terrifying. That is all.

The Octo-Matrix Squid

Screenshot: Nintendo / Kotaku

Watch out, Neo! You’ve got some competition in the Matrix, and it’s this squid.

The Hocus Pocus Squid

Screenshot: Nintendo / Kotaku

Now, if Splatoon 3 were to host a Halloween Splatfest or something, I would expect this Squidling to make an appearance. Look at them. They belong in a best spooky costume contest, and I’m sure they would win the whole thing.

The Iron Squid

Screenshot: Nintendo / Kotaku

I lowkey thought about labelling this “The Power Ranger Squid,” but when my partner said Iron Man, I died. That’s exactly what this looks like, minus the school uniform, and I’m here for it. Talk about not concealing your identity.

The Missy Elliot Backup Dancer

Screenshot: Nintendo / Kotaku

If Missy Elliot were a squid, this is what she’d wear. I mean, it even lowkey looks like something from her “She’s a Bitch” or “The Rain” music videos.

The Brotherhood of Steel Wannabe

Screenshot: Nintendo / Kotaku

I mean, what else is there to say here? The power armour’s so big on the squidling, I have no idea what’s going on. And that makes it so eye-catching.

The Basic Bitch

Screenshot: Nintendo / Kotaku

It might be basic, but sometimes, less is more. And in this case, the colours of the shirt, plus the earth tones in the hat and shoes, make for a complimentary fit.

The Teacher’s Squid

Screenshot: Nintendo / Kotaku

The tears in the leggings add some edginess to an otherwise very traditional schoolgirl uniform. I also love how the tie and skirt match the hair. Dope fit.

The Vintage Squid

Screenshot: Nintendo / Kotaku

With those big-arse headphones, I’m expecting this squidling is listening to something like 2Pac or Nas. That vintage anorak jacket is also hella clean and the colours are too on point. This is a really well-put-together outfit. I’m jealous.