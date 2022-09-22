Your Spring 2022 Anime Guide: What To Watch, Binge, And Obsess Over

Congratulations, weebs. You’ve made it to the fall anime season. Your reward? More anime. But not just any kind of anime. You’ve got the return of Bleach (the sword-swinging member of the “Big Three Anime”) as well as the final season of Mob Psycho 100, the glorious debut of Chainsaw Man, and so, so much more. Yeah, you’re eating good this season.

You already know the dealio here so let’s get crackin’ with the nacking. Here are all of the new and returning anime shows hitting your streaming services this spring. As always, let us know which shows you plan on watching in the comment section below. Aht aht aht, extra credit will only be given to folks whose answers aren’t the three shows above.

Beast Tamer

Studio: EMT Squared

Genre: Action, Comedy, Fantasy

Premiere Date: October 2

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: After getting booted from the hero’s party for being useless, a beast tamer named Rain sets out on an adventure with an all-powerful cat-girl.

Berserk: The Golden Age Arc – Memorial Edition

Studio: Studio 4°C

Genre: Action, Drama, Fantasy, Horror

Premiere Date: October 2

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: The TV broadcast cut of the Berserk: The Golden Age Arc film trilogy with new scenes, music, and remastered cuts of the original films in honour of its late creator, Kentaro Miura.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War

Studio: Pierrot

Genre: Action, Supernatural

Premiere Date: October 10

Where to Watch: TBD

What It’s About in One Sentence: Ichigo Kurosaki must save the Soul Society from a legion of Quincy.

Bluelock

Studio: 8bit

Genre: Sports

Premiere Date: October 8

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: The Japan Football Union seeks out an ace striker to turn their luck around after suffering a crushing defeat at the 2018 World Cup.

Bocchi! The Rock!

Studio: CloverWorks

Genre: Comedy, Slice of Life

Premiere Date: October 8

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: A loner high school girl named Hitori Goto has her life turned upside down after she becomes the guitarist for a band called Kessoku.

Chainsaw Man

Studio: Mappa

Genre: Action, Adventure

Premiere Date: October 11

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: After living a down bad, terrible, no good, very rotten impoverished life, a teenage boy named Denji makes a contract with his pet Pochita and becomes the fearsome devil, Chainsaw Man.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Studio: Trigger

Genre: Action, Sci-Fi

Premiere Date: September 13

Where to Watch: Netflix

What It’s About in One Sentence: Following the death of his mother from a drive-by incident, a street kid named David Martinez fuses a dangerous military-grade tech to his spine and joins a ragtag group of cyberpunks, known as edgerunners.

Do It Yourself!

Studio: Pine Jam

Genre: Comedy, Slice of Life

Premiere Date: October 5

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: A group of girls from a prestigious high school form a DIY club where they struggle, fail, and succeed in constructing various gizmos.

The Eminence in Shadow

Studio: Nexus

Genre: Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy, Slice of Life

Premiere Date: October 2

Where to Watch: Hidive

What It’s About in One Sentence: A guy named Cid gets into hot water for playing both fields as a hero and a villain after getting isekai’d into a fantasy world.

Exception

Studio: Bakken Record, 5 Inc.

Genre: Sci-Fi, Horror

Premiere Date: October 13

Where to Watch: Netflix

What It’s About in One Sentence: A space horror series set in the distant future where humanity has been forced to migrate from Earth and terraform a new planet. The series features character designs by Final Fantasy’s Yoshitaka Amano.

Housing Complex C

Studio: Production I.G

Genre: Horror

Premiere Date: October 1

Where to Watch: Toonami, HBO Max

What It’s About in One Sentence: A girl named Kimi encounters horrific happenings from what she believes is an ancient evil haunting the residents of her low-cost housing complex.

The Human Crazy University

Studio: DLE

Genre: Comedy

Premiere Date: October 5

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: Satake Hirofumi becomes a research subject and divulges his life as an immortal being after being put on death row for murdering his fiancée.

IDOLiSH7: Third Beat! Part 2

Studio: TROYCA

Genre: Music

Premiere Date: October 2

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: Seven men with varying personalities form an idol group and aim to become the most popular musicians in the world.

I’m the Villainess, So I’m Taming the Final Boss

Studio: Maho Film

Genre: Comedy, Fantasy, Romance

Premiere Date: September 24

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: After her fiancé unceremoniously cancels her wedding, Aileen Lauren D’Autriche is reincarnated into an otome game as a doomed villainess and schemes to seduce the world’s Demon King to avoid her fate.

Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These Season 4

Studio: Production I.G

Genre: Drama, Sci-Fi

Premiere Date: September 29

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: Following the social and political upheaval of the Galactic Empire and the decline of the Free Planets Alliance due to its corrupt government, Adrian Rubinsky seeks to seize power.

Love Flops

Studio: Passione

Genre: Comedy, Romance

Premiere Date: Oct 12

Where to Watch: Hidive

What It’s About in One Sentence: A high school student named Asahi Kashiwagi is on the receiving end of multiple love confessions from five beautiful girls.

Mob Psycho 100 III

Studio: Bones

Genre: Action, Comedy, Supernatural

Premiere Date: October 5

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: After transferring harmful psychic energy into giant broccoli, Mob must find a way to cut down the dangerous sprout that townsfolk are worshipping.

Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury

Studio: Sunrise

Genre: Action, Sci-Fi

Premiere Date: October 2

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: A girl named Suletta Mercury, from the planet of the same name, transfers into a prestigious school run by the Beneritt Group, which leads the arms race in the mobile suit industry.

Muv-Luv Alternative 2nd Season

Studio: Yumeta Company, Graphinica

Genre: Action, Drama, Sci-Fi

Premiere Date: October 5

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: Humanity is on the losing side of a decades-long war against alien invaders who use humanoid machines called Tactical Surface Fighters.

My Hero Academia Season 6

Studio: Bones

Genre: Action

Premiere Date: October 1

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: Under the tutelage of Endeavour, Deku perfects his new quirk from One For All while Tomura Shigaraki plans on destroying the world using the Metahuman Liberation Army.

Pop Team Epic 2nd Season

Studio: Space Neko Company

Genre: Comedy

Premiere Date: October 1

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: Two friends named Pipimi and Popuko wreak havoc on humanity with their crass humour and wacky antics.

Raven of the Inner Palace

Studio: Bandai Namco Pictures

Genre: Fantasy

Premiere Date: October 1

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: A mysterious consort named Shouxue, who utilises dark arts to fulfil a myriad of tasks asked of her, has her life uprooted after accepting a favour from emperor GaoJun.

Romantic Killer

Studio: domerica

Genre: Comedy, Romance

Premiere Date: October 27

Where to Watch: Netflix

What It’s About in One Sentence: A gamer girl named Anzu gets isekai’d into a world filled with hot dudes.

Legend of Mana: The Teardrop Crystal

Studio: Graphinica, Yokohama Animation Laboratory

Genre: Adventure

Premiere Date: October 7

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: A boy named Shiloh sets out on an adventure to save the Jumi race from having the gemstones in their chests poached from them by thieves.

Shinobi no Ittoki

Studio: TROYCA

Genre: Action

Premiere Date: October 4

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: After discovering he’s the next in line to become the leader of his family’s ninja clan, a high school student named Ittoki Sakuraba must learn the ways of a modern-day ninja.

Spy x Family Part 2

Studio: CloverWorks, Wit Studio

Genre: Action

Premiere Date: October 1

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: In order to usher in world peace, super spy Loid Forger, his assassin wife, Yor, and his adoptive telepathic daughter, Anya, must befriend the family of a powerful politician.

Tiger & Bunny 2 Part 2

Studio: Sunrise

Genre: Action

Premiere Date: October 7

Where to Watch: Netflix

What It’s About in One Sentence: After an 11-year absence, here’s the second cour of the second season of the mismatched superhero team-up between Wild Tiger and rookie Barnaby Brooks Jr.

TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You ~Uniform~ Special Episode

Studio: Seven Arcs

Genre: Romance, Comedy, Slice of Life

Premiere Date: November 22

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: A space enthusiast named Nasa Yuzaki enters a new chapter in his life as a newlywed husband after confessing his feelings to a mysterious girl named Tsukasa.

To Your Eternity Season 2

Studio: Drive

Genre: Action, Drama, Supernatural

Premiere Date: October 23

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: The immortal being, Fushi, ends his 40 years in solitude, to save his friends from the bloodshed of an upcoming war.

My Master Has No Tail

Studio: LIDENFILMS

Genre: Supernatural

Premiere Date: September 30

Where to Watch: Hidive

What It’s About in One Sentence: A mischievous shapeshifting tanuki named Mameda becomes the apprentice of a rakugo performer in order to perform hijinks in today’s cynical times.

Urusei Yatsura (2022)

Studio: David Production

Genre: Comedy, Romance, Sci-Fi

Premiere Date: October 14

Where to Watch: TBD

What It’s About in One Sentence: A 2022 remake of Rumiko Takahashi’s classic anime series Urusei Yatsura, which will adapt select stories from the manga. It follows a boy named Ataru Moroboshi who is mistakenly betrothed to an alien princess named Lum.

Uzaki-Chan Wants To Hang Out! Season 2

Studio: ENGI

Genre: Comedy, Ecchi

Premiere Date: October 1

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: A junior college student named Shinichi Sakurai has his summer vacation uprooted by Hana Uzaki, a bothersome classmate who invites herself to hang out with him.

Vazzrock The Animation

Studio: PRA

Genre: Music

Premiere Date: October 4

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: A new music anime that follows the debut and careers of two male idol groups called Vazzy and Rock Down.

Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-Kun Season 3

Studio: Bandai Namco Pictures

Genre: Comedy, Fantasy, Supernatural

Premiere Date: October 8

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: A human kid named Suzuki Riuma enrolls in a demon school where his grandfather, the great demon Sullivan, serves as chairman.

Congrats, you made it to the end of this very long list of anime. Hope you found a couple that caught your eye. I’m gonna give my fingers a break in the hyperbolic time chamber until the next season of anime rolls around. Goodbye, now.