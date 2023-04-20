How to Get Your Non-Weeb Mates Into Anime

Getting your friends to watch anime might seem difficult at first. They always seem to have an excuse to not watch it.

As an avid anime fan, I’ve heard time and time again “anime just isn’t my thing”. This is a factually incorrect statement. Anime can be anyone’s thing. So if you, an anime fan, are looking to poison the minds of your mates, I’ve got some tips and recommendations to help you push them over the 2D line.

Tips & Tricks

We’re not forcing them to watch anime, just coercing them.

Sus out what TV shows they like

This is the first step. If you know what genres of TV and film they enjoy, you can start compiling a list of similar anime series. For example, if they like the Marvel film franchise, My Hero Academia is the perfect recommendation.

Find out what their opinion of anime is

Some people think anime is just for children. Some think it’s just for adults… Your job is to tell them that anime is a broad spectrum of animation that ranges from shows for kids to shows for adults and everyone in between. Once you’ve found out what they think of anime, you can start to tell them what it’s really like. A good way to start is by comparing it to western cartoons. If they like adult animation like Archer or Bojack Horseman, you can explain that anime can have similar themes.

Watch anime in front of them

My personal favourite. If I have someone coming over, I put an anime on in the background I think they might like.

I love this tactic because, firstly, you’re likely to have subtitles on, so you can have a conversation without the TV being too loud. Secondly, it’s a good talking point if the conversation dies. Thirdly, you’re literally just getting your friend to watch anime. I also usually save the show for that specific person. So if I get through episode 1 the first time they come over, I can just play episode 2 the next time.

Anime recommendations

So you’ve either convinced your mate to watch anime or you’ve got them over for a gatho and you’re ready to press play. What do you pick? It all depends on them and their tastes.

Comedy

If the future anime fan enjoys havin’ a giggle, recommend these shows:

Gintama

Azumanga Daioh

Daily Lives of High School Boys

Asobi Asobase

The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.

Action

For fans of fights and car chases, here are some good starter anime:

Demon Slayer

Jujutsu Kaisen

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Chainsaw Man

My Hero Academia

Drama

The human experience is intense with these drama anime:

Clannad

Violet Evergarden

Monster

Nana

March Comes in Like a Lion

Horror

Fans of horror movies and TV won’t be able to sleep after watching these anime:

Higurashi

Shiki

Another

Tokyo Ghoul

Yami Shibai

Romance

Kiss kiss fall in love!

Fruits Basket

Toradora

Kamisama Kiss

Ouran High School Host Club

Horimiya

This is but a small slice of the anime pie, and I’m sure you’ll all have more specific recommendations for your friends and family. But I can assure you that there is an anime out there for everyone. And if all else fails, just use the Ludovico Technique (jk).