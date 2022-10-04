Avengers: Secret Wars Enlists A Familiar Marvel Writer

See Games Differently

Loki breakout writer Michael Waldron will return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe after the success of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Deadline reports that Waldron will be penning Avengers: Secret Wars, which will be part of the MCU’s Phase 6.

The report detailed that “insiders say meetings for the job took place last month and while a number of writers met, many believed Waldron was the front-runner given how much trust the studio has in the writer.” Waldron worked on Rick and Morty before joining the smash Disney+ Loki series, which is in production for season two. His feature screenwriting debut, Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness, grossed more than $US950 ($1,319) million at the worldwide box-office, despite handling Marvel heroines Wanda Maximoff and America Chavez with mixed results. Marvel head Kevin Feige is on board to produce Secret Wars — and as Deadline notes, Waldron is also writing Feige’s mysterious Star Wars film.

The Marvel Studios slate was recently updated at D23 Expo 2022 and San Diego Comic-Con 2022, events which further outlined the films on the way from the superhero franchise factory. Recent announcements include Destin Daniel Cretton as Avengers: The Kang Dynasty director and most recently that writer Jeff Loveness (Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania) would serve as that film’s writer.

Presumably an announcement on Secret Wars’ director won’t be too far in the future, but the movie’s release will be; Avengers: Secret Wars is slated for theatres on November 8, 2025.

