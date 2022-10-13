See Games Differently

Brendan Fraser Calls Batgirl An ‘Exciting’ Film That Didn’t Deserve Its ‘Tragic’ Fate

Photo: Jeff Spicer, Getty Images

As Brendan Fraser embarks on a tour for his current Darren Aronofsky film The Whale, the Mummy star has talked about his feelings toward Warner Brothers Discovery over its decision to cancel Batgirl. The actor was to be featured as the DC film’s villain Firefly in the superhero spin-off directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (Ms. Marvel) for HBO Max.

Describing the situation as “tragic” to Variety, Fraser was honest about how it affects talent in the industry at large. “It doesn’t engender trust among filmmakers and the studio,” he said of the merger casualty taken for tax purposes and to retool the DC universe… one now without a Batgirl. Fraser gave his co-star praise: “Leslie Grace was fantastic. She’s a dynamo, just a spot-on performer.”

Fraser admitted that he has yet to get an opportunity to see the rough cut that directors El Arbi and Fallah put together, but the veteran actor knows that it was good work, describing the shoot as “just the antithesis of doing a straightforward digital all green screen thing. They ran firetrucks around downtown Glasgow at three in the morning and they had flamethrowers. It was a big-budget movie, but one that was just stripped down to the essentials,” he said. “Everything that Adil and Bilall shot felt real and exciting,”

  • Brendan Fraser describes his own career and how the Hollywood cabal actively worked against him. It’s great to see his renaissance as of late, NSM from a few years back was great, even though he wasn’t one of the main characters. He was treated poorly after the initial 2000’s.

