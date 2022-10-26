Every New Pokemon Revealed In Scarlet And Violet So Far

The next Pokémon games, Scarlet & Violet, aren’t too far away now. In the build-up to its release, we’ve seen all sorts of weird and wacky little beasts get shown off.
Said beasts are new Pokémon native to the Paldea region that the games are set in. While most of the reveals have been completely new pocket monsters, there have also been a few new regional forms specific to Paldea, as well as evolutions that can only be obtained in Paldea.
I figured it would be good to have a one-stop-shop for all of the new Pokémon announced so far, as well as a piece that will continue to be updated as time goes by with whatever new creature they decide to sic onto unsuspecting Pokémon fans. Here’s what we’ve got so far!
New Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet
Sprigatito
Category: Grass Cat
Type: Grass
Ability: Overgrow
My nickname: Doinkitty
It’s the weed cat! Sprigatito is the Grass starter of Pokémon Scarlet & Violet. When it kneads as a cat would, it lets out a ‘sweet aroma’ that is like therapy to Pokémon and makes them not want to fight anymore. It also loves attention, but who doesn’t?
Fuecoco
Category: Fire Croc
Type: Fire
Ability: Blaze
My nickname: Applegeorge
This is one cool crocodile. Fuecoco is the Fire starter of Pokémon Scarlet & Violet. The square scales on its body are basically like solar panels that absorb heat and convert it into fire energy, and the little hairdo it has is actually fire energy ‘leaking out’. Kinda gross, but it is a sweetie.
Quaxly
Category: Duckling
Type: Water
Ability: Torrent
My nickname: Frasier
Getting real nerd energy from this little guy. Quaxly is the Water starter of Pokémon Scarlet & Violet. Apparently this creature is literally always covered in gel secreted by its feathers. It has strong legs for kicking opponents repeatedly, and it hates getting its head dirty.
Koraidon
My nickname: Zoom Paul
Koraidon is the Legendary Pokémon for Pokémon Scarlet. We don’t know much about this one, other than it can be ridden by the player once it is obtained from the beginning of the game. It’s serving motorcycle realness, I don’t know.
Miraidon
My nickname: Turbo Penis
Miraidon is the Legendary Pokémon for Pokémon Violet. Same situation as with Koraidon, not much to say except it’s a Legendary and it can be used as a mount from the start of the game. I will not say what I think this one looks like, but you can figure it out for yourself.
Cyclizar
Category: Mount
Type: Dragon/Normal
Ability: Shed Skin
My nickname: Bike Lizard
I cannot understand for the life of me why the lizard has a wheel on it when it runs on all fours. Cyclizar is a long domesticated beast that apparently enjoys being rode by humans because their body warmth keeps the lizard warm. It’s also got a real hard head for butting.
Armarouge
Category: Fire Warrior
Type: Fire/Psychic
Ability: Flash Fire
My nickname: Spiceman
Some of these beasts are getting a little too human. Armarouge is a Pokémon exclusive to Pokémon Scarlet. Its armour is its energy source for psychic powers, and it ‘lives by the principles of a fair fight’. I am truly convinced that this Pokémon is just a person.
Ceruledge
Category: Fire Blades
Type: Fire/Ghost
Ability: Flash Fire
My nickname: Spooky Judy
This is, once again, another person in cosplay, and you cannot convince me otherwise. Ceruledge is a Pokémon exclusive to Pokémon Violet. Its armour is ‘steeped in grudges’ and the blades it wields ‘leave wounds from which life energy will flow’, and it is ‘willing to do anything to win’ a battle. Your honour, she’s slaying.
Fidough
Category: Puppy
Type: Fairy
Ability: Own Tempo
My nickname: Man’s Best Bread
I freakin’ love the bread dog! I do! Fidough is a little bread puppy that apparently puffs up its ‘moist, smooth’ body to intimidate its opponents. It also produces yeast from its mouth, and ferments things around it using its breath. Don’t eat it.
Lechonk
Category: Hog
Type: Normal
Ability: Aroma Veil / Gluttony
My nickname: Snortsy
This is my best friend. Lechonk is a simple little guy that uses its sense of smell to eat the most high quality grass and berries, making it a hog of exquisite taste. You may think it is a fat little pig but you would be WRONG, as its body is mostly muscle built by walking around for food. Relatable!
Smoliv
Category: Olive
Type: Grass/Normal
Ability: Early Bird
My nickname: Martin(i)
This creature is an ode to Mediterranean folks around the world. It is constantly excreting oil from the top of its head and will shoot oil at foes to startle them. While not suitable for consumption, the oil in its head is made from nutrients that allow it to live for a week without food or drink. It’s a silly little thing.
Pawmi
Category: Mouse
Type: Electric
Ability: Static / Natural Cure
My nickname: Dear Ratboy
Great, another static rat! Pawmi is a plump little thing that harkens back to the Fat Pikachu days. It discharges electricity by rubbing its cheeks (which have electric sacs) with its forepaws (which have electricity-discharghing organs) and touching its opponents. Like a barefoot kid on a carpet.
Grafaiai
Category: Toxic Monkey
Type: Poison/Normal
Ability: Unburden / Poison Touch
My nickname: Goopy
Lonely goopy little monkey, this one. Grafaifai is a toxic monkey that runs in a pack of one, and is also nocturnal. At night, it covers its surroundings in poisonous spit that bugs love, and in the morning it collect all the bugs that died from said poisonous spit. It’s a little yucky, but I like that.
Bellibolt
Category: Elefrog
Type: Electric
Ability: Electromorphosis / Static
My nickname: Pizzazz Pete
Don’t forget, those eye-looking things on the sides of its head are not actually its eyes. Bellibolt’s true eyes are right there above its mouth. Its big tummy expands and contracts to generate electricity in the little bellybutton-type thing in the middle, and then it lets the electricity out through its fake eyeballs.
Greavard
Category: Ghost Dog
Type: Ghost
Ability: Pickup
My nickname: Boo
Not only is there another dog, but there is yet another tragic description of a Pokemon here. Greavard is pretty much a dog in every way, except it’s a ghost which presumably means it is a dead dog. Apparently it is very friendly, affectionate, and easy to befriend, but it slowly absorbs the life force of those around it. I’m not crying. Yes, I am. Shut up.
Klawf
Category: Ambush
Type: Rock
Ability: Anger Shell / Shell Armor
My nickname: Him
Why is this picture so funny? Who knows. Klawf is a crab guy that can rotate its eyeballs 360 degrees to see everything around it, and it has very strong claws. Apparently, they can lose their claws in battle, but they grow back after a while. These claws can be eaten, sorry.
Cetitan
Category: Terra Whale
Type: Ice
Ability: Thick Fat / Slush Rush
My nickname: Disco Diva
The teeth on this creature scare me a little, but I cannot deny that a natural cat-eye eyeliner look is an immeasurable slay. Cetitan is not only very muscly, but has a thick layer of fat to deal with the cold. It has five horns, with the upper jaw horn being used to gather ice energy. Horny queen.
Wiglett
Category: Garden Eel
Type: Water
Ability: Gooey / Rattled
My nickname: Not Diglett
This is NOT Diglett. Do not be mistaken. It may look like a longer, wormier Diglett, but it’s actually a completely different worm. Although it is a simple worm, it has an incredibly strong sense of smell. It is unknown how long the average Wiglett is, which is really scary when you think about it.
New Region Forms/Evolutions in Scarlet and Violet
Paldean Wooper
Category: Poison Fish
Type: Poison/Ground
Ability: Poison Point / Water Absorb
My nickname: Mud Baby
Paldean Wooper is currently the only region-specific Pokémon form that has been revealed, and I love them very much. Unlike regular Wooper, Paldean Wooper is a Poison-type that lives in bogs on land and covers its body in a poisonous film.
Farigiraf
Category: Long Neck
Type: Normal/Psychic
Ability: Cud Chew / Armor Tail
My nickname: Cosplay Horse
Previously, the Generation II Pokémon Girafarig did not have an evolution. In Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, it can evolve into Farigiraf. Farigarif’s tail head and body head become one as a result of evolution, making it more powerful in its psychic abilities due to double the brain power in one brain.
Which Pokémon from Pokémon Scarlet & Violet are your favourites so far? Let us know!
