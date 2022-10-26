Every New Pokemon Revealed In Scarlet And Violet So Far

The next Pokémon games, Scarlet & Violet, aren’t too far away now. In the build-up to its release, we’ve seen all sorts of weird and wacky little beasts get shown off.

Said beasts are new Pokémon native to the Paldea region that the games are set in. While most of the reveals have been completely new pocket monsters, there have also been a few new regional forms specific to Paldea, as well as evolutions that can only be obtained in Paldea.

I figured it would be good to have a one-stop-shop for all of the new Pokémon announced so far, as well as a piece that will continue to be updated as time goes by with whatever new creature they decide to sic onto unsuspecting Pokémon fans. Here’s what we’ve got so far!

New Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet

Sprigatito

Category: Grass Cat

Type: Grass

Ability: Overgrow

My nickname: Doinkitty

It’s the weed cat! Sprigatito is the Grass starter of Pokémon Scarlet & Violet. When it kneads as a cat would, it lets out a ‘sweet aroma’ that is like therapy to Pokémon and makes them not want to fight anymore. It also loves attention, but who doesn’t?

Fuecoco

Category: Fire Croc

Type: Fire

Ability: Blaze

My nickname: Applegeorge

This is one cool crocodile. Fuecoco is the Fire starter of Pokémon Scarlet & Violet. The square scales on its body are basically like solar panels that absorb heat and convert it into fire energy, and the little hairdo it has is actually fire energy ‘leaking out’. Kinda gross, but it is a sweetie.

Quaxly

Category: Duckling

Type: Water

Ability: Torrent

My nickname: Frasier

Getting real nerd energy from this little guy. Quaxly is the Water starter of Pokémon Scarlet & Violet. Apparently this creature is literally always covered in gel secreted by its feathers. It has strong legs for kicking opponents repeatedly, and it hates getting its head dirty.

Koraidon

My nickname: Zoom Paul

Koraidon is the Legendary Pokémon for Pokémon Scarlet. We don’t know much about this one, other than it can be ridden by the player once it is obtained from the beginning of the game. It’s serving motorcycle realness, I don’t know.

Miraidon

My nickname: Turbo Penis

Miraidon is the Legendary Pokémon for Pokémon Violet. Same situation as with Koraidon, not much to say except it’s a Legendary and it can be used as a mount from the start of the game. I will not say what I think this one looks like, but you can figure it out for yourself.

Cyclizar

Category: Mount

Type: Dragon/Normal

Ability: Shed Skin

My nickname: Bike Lizard

I cannot understand for the life of me why the lizard has a wheel on it when it runs on all fours. Cyclizar is a long domesticated beast that apparently enjoys being rode by humans because their body warmth keeps the lizard warm. It’s also got a real hard head for butting.

Armarouge

Category: Fire Warrior

Type: Fire/Psychic

Ability: Flash Fire

My nickname: Spiceman

Some of these beasts are getting a little too human. Armarouge is a Pokémon exclusive to Pokémon Scarlet. Its armour is its energy source for psychic powers, and it ‘lives by the principles of a fair fight’. I am truly convinced that this Pokémon is just a person.

Ceruledge

Category: Fire Blades

Type: Fire/Ghost

Ability: Flash Fire

My nickname: Spooky Judy

This is, once again, another person in cosplay, and you cannot convince me otherwise. Ceruledge is a Pokémon exclusive to Pokémon Violet. Its armour is ‘steeped in grudges’ and the blades it wields ‘leave wounds from which life energy will flow’, and it is ‘willing to do anything to win’ a battle. Your honour, she’s slaying.

Fidough

Category: Puppy

Type: Fairy

Ability: Own Tempo

My nickname: Man’s Best Bread

I freakin’ love the bread dog! I do! Fidough is a little bread puppy that apparently puffs up its ‘moist, smooth’ body to intimidate its opponents. It also produces yeast from its mouth, and ferments things around it using its breath. Don’t eat it.

Lechonk

Category: Hog

Type: Normal

Ability: Aroma Veil / Gluttony

My nickname: Snortsy

This is my best friend. Lechonk is a simple little guy that uses its sense of smell to eat the most high quality grass and berries, making it a hog of exquisite taste. You may think it is a fat little pig but you would be WRONG, as its body is mostly muscle built by walking around for food. Relatable!

Smoliv

Category: Olive

Type: Grass/Normal

Ability: Early Bird

My nickname: Martin(i)

This creature is an ode to Mediterranean folks around the world. It is constantly excreting oil from the top of its head and will shoot oil at foes to startle them. While not suitable for consumption, the oil in its head is made from nutrients that allow it to live for a week without food or drink. It’s a silly little thing.

Pawmi

Category: Mouse

Type: Electric

Ability: Static / Natural Cure

My nickname: Dear Ratboy

Great, another static rat! Pawmi is a plump little thing that harkens back to the Fat Pikachu days. It discharges electricity by rubbing its cheeks (which have electric sacs) with its forepaws (which have electricity-discharghing organs) and touching its opponents. Like a barefoot kid on a carpet.

Grafaiai

Category: Toxic Monkey

Type: Poison/Normal

Ability: Unburden / Poison Touch

My nickname: Goopy

Lonely goopy little monkey, this one. Grafaifai is a toxic monkey that runs in a pack of one, and is also nocturnal. At night, it covers its surroundings in poisonous spit that bugs love, and in the morning it collect all the bugs that died from said poisonous spit. It’s a little yucky, but I like that.

Bellibolt

Category: Elefrog

Type: Electric

Ability: Electromorphosis / Static

My nickname: Pizzazz Pete

Don’t forget, those eye-looking things on the sides of its head are not actually its eyes. Bellibolt’s true eyes are right there above its mouth. Its big tummy expands and contracts to generate electricity in the little bellybutton-type thing in the middle, and then it lets the electricity out through its fake eyeballs.

Greavard

Category: Ghost Dog

Type: Ghost

Ability: Pickup

My nickname: Boo

Not only is there another dog, but there is yet another tragic description of a Pokemon here. Greavard is pretty much a dog in every way, except it’s a ghost which presumably means it is a dead dog. Apparently it is very friendly, affectionate, and easy to befriend, but it slowly absorbs the life force of those around it. I’m not crying. Yes, I am. Shut up.

Klawf

Category: Ambush

Type: Rock

Ability: Anger Shell / Shell Armor

My nickname: Him

Why is this picture so funny? Who knows. Klawf is a crab guy that can rotate its eyeballs 360 degrees to see everything around it, and it has very strong claws. Apparently, they can lose their claws in battle, but they grow back after a while. These claws can be eaten, sorry.

Cetitan

Category: Terra Whale

Type: Ice

Ability: Thick Fat / Slush Rush

My nickname: Disco Diva

The teeth on this creature scare me a little, but I cannot deny that a natural cat-eye eyeliner look is an immeasurable slay. Cetitan is not only very muscly, but has a thick layer of fat to deal with the cold. It has five horns, with the upper jaw horn being used to gather ice energy. Horny queen.

Wiglett

Category: Garden Eel

Type: Water

Ability: Gooey / Rattled

My nickname: Not Diglett

This is NOT Diglett. Do not be mistaken. It may look like a longer, wormier Diglett, but it’s actually a completely different worm. Although it is a simple worm, it has an incredibly strong sense of smell. It is unknown how long the average Wiglett is, which is really scary when you think about it.

New Region Forms/Evolutions in Scarlet and Violet

Paldean Wooper

Category: Poison Fish

Type: Poison/Ground

Ability: Poison Point / Water Absorb

My nickname: Mud Baby

Paldean Wooper is currently the only region-specific Pokémon form that has been revealed, and I love them very much. Unlike regular Wooper, Paldean Wooper is a Poison-type that lives in bogs on land and covers its body in a poisonous film.

Farigiraf

Category: Long Neck

Type: Normal/Psychic

Ability: Cud Chew / Armor Tail

My nickname: Cosplay Horse

Previously, the Generation II Pokémon Girafarig did not have an evolution. In Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, it can evolve into Farigiraf. Farigarif’s tail head and body head become one as a result of evolution, making it more powerful in its psychic abilities due to double the brain power in one brain.

Which Pokémon from Pokémon Scarlet & Violet are your favourites so far? Let us know!