Pokémon Go Adding Scarlet and Violet Starters And More From Paldea

The Pokémon Company confirmed that Pokémon from 2022 open-world games Scarlet and Violet’s Paldea region are coming to augmented reality app Pokémon Go during a Pokémon Presents event on August 8. Though a May 2023 leak kicked off rumors that the popular mobile game would be getting new ‘mons, it’s now official, and players can expect to see them in a September update for the app.

“Beginning in September,” a voice over said during the Presents livestream. “Pokémon first discovered in the Paldea region will be appearing in Pokémon Go.” Those are pretty much all the hard details we got, but based on the shadows that appeared behind frosted glass during a particularly obtuse teaser, it seems that Scarlet and Violet’s starter monsters—Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly—mark the first round of Paldea Pokémon coming to Go in September.

No exact arrival date was given for the starter Pokémon. And some players may feel like they’ve already had to wait an eternity for more Paldea creatures to crashland in their iPhones.

Earlier this summer, Pokémon dataminers determined that Scarlet and Violet’s starter monsters, some of its fan-favorites, including the plump Lechonk, and its Legendaries Koraidon and Miraidon were all eventually coming to Pokémon Go. Today’s Presents livestream only addresses the former, so it seems highly likely that the 2016 game will receive even more Paldea announcements through September. Previously, in 2022, Go added Paldea Ghost-type Gimmighoul.

But that isn’t all for Pokémon Go—the mobile game has been holding its annual Go Fest, “the biggest Pokémon Go event of the year,” its website says, since the beginning of August. Players can participate in the Fest for free, or for a $15 ticket that, this year, will let them encounter Diancie, which is capable of Mega Evolving into Mega Diancie. This year’s final physical event location is in New York City, from August 18 through August 20, but a global event will occur digitally between August 26 and 27.