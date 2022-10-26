Gaming Store Robbed At Gunpoint Months After $AU21,500 Burglary

This Monday, a man with a gun robbed a popular video game store in Seattle, Washington. No one was hurt, though the store owner is worried that the thief might return. He is still currently at large.

Pink Gorilla Games is the oldest video game store in the Seattle area. It sells both modern and retro video games in addition to trading cards and toys. Before this most recent robbery (reported by a local Seattle Fox affiliate), the store had previously been burglarized this past July, with the losses from merchandise and damages totalling $AU21,500.

On Monday, an employee named Jordan Carson was working the cash register when a man approached the counter with some merchandise. Though things initially seemed normal, the man eventually subtly revealed that he had a gun and made it apparent to Carson that the store was being robbed. “It was very casual, he had his hands in his pocket the whole time, it was a subtle motion, but it got the job done,” Carson told the local TV network. “ I knew he had a gun.” He gave the man everything he demanded in order to protect himself and his coworker, who was also working at the time. The situation was caught on an in-store security camera.

The man, who also apparently said something to Carson about doing this because his brother was in the hospital, told the employees to empty their display case of Pokémon and Yu-gi-oh cards. He demanded all the cash from the register, and managed to leave with a gaming console. Kotaku reached out to ask Pink Gorilla Games about whether or not they’ve had any luck in recovering their losses, but did not receive a response by the time of publication.

The owner of Pink Gorilla Games, Cody Spencer, says that he’s previously seen the thief at the store. Spencer had been livestreaming at the store during after-hours one night, and the man had knocked on the door.

Carson is still worried that the man will return, since the police haven’t apprehended him at the time of writing. “It pisses me off to get taken advantage of,” Carson told Fox News. “It’s the cost of having something people want and having a good price, sadly it opens you up to thieves and people who would take advantage.”