Hugh Jackman Is All Gassed Up Prepping For Deadpool 3

Deadpool movies aren’t just gross out on screen, apparently they’re gross during preparation too. In a new interview, Hugh Jackman discussed his excitement over putting the claws back on to bring Wolverine back for Deadpool 3. And, as he prepares, apparently he’s not making any friends during his Broadway show.

When asked by the Associated Press what he could tell them about “Wolverine X” (because Deadpool 3 will be the character’s 10th on screen appearance), the actor gave a brief update. “I can tell you I’m going to have the time of my life,” Jackman said. “I can tell you I’ve started back at the gym, and I’m eating a lot, and I feel bad for the cast of The Music Man with the amount of protein shakes I’m having.” Did Hugh Jackman just suggest he’s farting a lot on Broadway due to Deadpool prep? Yes, yes he did.

“It’s a lot of fun,” he continued. “It’s been five years and I really never thought I’d come back. And I’m really, really excited about it.”

Jackman confirmed that he did know a little bit about what’s going to happen in the film, but wasn’t going to reveal it, but then provided a bit of insight into the character’s mindset. When asked if this version of Wolverine would be angrier or kinder, he replied “There’s no choice. He’s definitely the angrier, acerbic, grumpy, and he’s gonna take a lot of free shots at Ryan Reynolds, let me tell you. Physically, that is.”

This is just one of the first in a long line of nothing quotes leading up to the release of the film, which is currently scheduled to come out November 8, 2024.