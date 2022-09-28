Deadpool 3 Will Bring Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine Into The MCU

Out of nowhere this morning, Ryan Reynolds teased that a new Deadpool film, coming in 2024, will bring Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine into the Marvel Cinematic Universe — alongside his beloved take on the merc with a mouth, of course.

In the teaser, Reynolds formally confirms that Deadpool 3 will hit theatres in 2024 — conveniently, the year Marvel will celebrate the 50th anniversary since his debut in The Incredible Hulk #181. Why is that convenient? Well, because Reynolds also confirmed one more thing, playing on his long faux-beef on social media with actor Hugh Jackman: that Wolverine himself will be appearing in the film as well.

Hard keeping my mouth sewn shut about this one. ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/OdV7JmAkEu — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 27, 2022

Jackman’s iconic take on the character may seemingly have perished in Logan — after longstanding appearances across almost every Fox X-Men movie, beginning with 2000’s X-Men — but you just can’t keep a self-healing mutant down, it seems. Just how Deadpool 3 will factor mashing together the titular character’s loose connections to the world of those movies and now the Marvel Cinematic Universe after Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox in 2019 remains to be seen, let alone how Jackman’s Wolverine will factor into the MCU’s still-nascent exploration of the X-Gene.

But given that Deadpool 3 is set to release a year before the recently-announced Avengers: Secret Wars — named for the Jonathan Hickman comic event that saw the Marvel Multiverse smashed apart and rebuilt — the odds are the answer is “some multiversal madness.” And no, not that multiversal madness.

Expect Deadpool to have a lot of things to say about sharp claws and parallel universes when Deadpool 3 hits theatres September 6, 2024.