Ryan Reynolds Talks Balancing Both Deadpool And Wolverine in Deadpool 3

It feels like a billion years away, but Deadpool 3 is getting on track for its November 8, 2024 release. Hugh Jackman is preparing physically to play Wolverine again, he and Ryan Reynolds are riffing on social media, and the delicate balance of having two giant comic book superstars with radically different tones together on screen is being solved.

Speaking to The Wrap, Reynolds talked about the challenge of putting the wisecracking, fourth-wall-breaking Deadpool on screen with the gruff, largely no-nonsense presence of Wolverine. “I think it’s a tightrope walk,” Reynolds told the trade. “I mean most of these movies are always a tightrope walk of tone, so in this instance, though, you have a collision of two pretty iconic characters that exist in the Marvel Ancillary Universe [laughs] — we’re in the Marvel Cinematic Universe at this point… It’s really kind of finding a way to service both of these characters that feels extraordinarily authentic to each of them, and I think these two wrongs actually will make a right in a pretty great way.”

While Reynolds obviously didn’t reveal any specifics of getting Wolverine and Deadpool on screen together, you have to imagine it’s Deadpool that makes it possible. With that character on screen, fans can almost begin to write jokes about Deadpool doing R-rated moves for Disney, leaving Fox, characters from those movies that may or may not be back, as well as the fact Logan died in a movie and has been around since the first X-Men in 2000. Deadpool’s ability to break the fourth wall and address the real world in a film feels like the key to unlocking that tonal balance.

Directed by Shawn Levy, Deadpool 3 starts filming later this year, aiming at that November 8, 2024 release.