Juggernaut Actor Reveals Why He Won’t Be In Deadpool & Wolverine

Deadpool & Wolverine, the third entry in Ryan Reynolds’ series of comedic comic-book films, will be missing a beloved character from Fox’s X-Men movies when it releases this summer. The character in question is Juggernaut, best remembered (cinematically, at least) for his appearance in X-Men: The Last Stand in which he utters the iconic line, “I’m the Juggernaut, bitch!” According to actor Vinnie Jones, the man under Juggernaut’s big helmet, he won’t make an appearance in Deadpool & Wolverine. But he was asked!

During an interview with Yahoo UK published on March 6, Jones discussed the hotly anticipated film that will also serve as Deadpool’s entry point into the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe. “Funnily enough I just got asked to do Deadpool, the new one now,” Jones said, “I spoke to the director and I just said it’s such a drama putting that suit on mentally and physically.” If Jones had agreed to be part of Deadpool & Wolverine, he would have joined a growing list of actors from past, non-MCU marvel movies, including Jennifer Garner’s version of Elektra who she first played in 2003’s Daredevil, and Aaron Stanford’s Pyro from the X-Men movies.

Jones also delved into his poor experience on X-Men: The Last Stand, saying that the Juggernaut in the final cut of the movie “was not the same role [he] had signed on to do,” having undergone many changes during the production, which he described as being in shambles. Part of his dissatisfaction also came from the toll it took to don the costume of Juggernaut, especially the massive helmet that nearly enveloped his head. “I mean it had its mental toll as well because you’re in it and you can’t do anything all day, you can only drink through a straw. So we couldn’t strike the deal for Deadpool.”

The second Deadpool movie featured a different version of Juggernaut, voiced by Reynolds, so it’s still possible that Juggernaut could appear in Deadpool & Wolverine. But it definitely won’t be Jones under that big helmet.