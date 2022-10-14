No Man’s Sky ‘Perfect Planet’ Porn: 20 Must-See Worlds That You Can Actually Visit

One of the great joys of No Man’s Sky is discovering mind-blowing sci-fi Kodak moments. The game has evolved wildly since its release, but the ability to roam and discover the wonders of this procedurally generated universe has remained constant as one of its many charms.

Though the updates over the years have spruced up the visuals and given players more activities and quests to do, emergent discovery and beauty were, to me at least, always central to what this game was all about.

So let’s tap into some Carl Sagan-esque enthusiasm for the wonders of the universe, toss on some soundscapey post-rock, and get really high…on these select photos found in the Perfect Planets Album from the Galactic Hub of Geological Surveyors. Which, in case you have found some wonders of your own, you can join and contribute to, by the way.

All of these worlds meet GHGS perfect planet criteria: They are stormless, have low Sentinel activity, and the weather here doesn’t require hazard protection, regardless of the time of day.

Norm Gamma

Screenshot: Hello Games / Murilaus / Kotaku

Norm Gamma is a lush biome planet discovered by Murilaus. The standouts here are obvious; the wonderfully exotic plants in the foreground, the colour of the water, and the streak of what looks like this planet’s ring (or that of another planet) running in the background, it all paints this wonderfully strange and pretty sci-fi landscape.

Saint Cloud

Screenshot: Hello Games / docteurshepherd / Kotaku

The prettiness of No Man’s Sky doesn’t end when the sun(s) set(s). And Saint Cloud, discovered by docteurshepherd, offers a perfect demonstration of why planets with bioluminescent flora and grass should be explored at night. If you haven’t wandered around under the light of the stars alone, those patches of bioluminescent grass often undulate with waves of light that makes wandering in first- or third-person spellbinding. Check out this video for an example of this phenomenon on another planet.

Corneria

Screenshot: Hello Games / The_Ghost_Sloth / Kotaku

This pic of Corneria, discovered by The_Ghost_Sloth, is another wonderful night shot. With more luminescent plants lighting the way and what looks like an aurora effect of some kind in the distance, the planet is also said to have funnel caves below its surface. (Sadly, no signs of Fox McCloud have been spotted.)

Pezeziu

Screenshot: Hello Games / Phaedrus29 / Kotaku

This cool photo of Pezezui, discovered by Phaedrus29, has a lot of quintessential NMS qualities. The most attractive of them is probably the planet off in the distance, visible by the corona of its atmosphere. Knowing that another planet is only a quick jump away is one of the thrills of spotting other planetary bodies in the sky. It almost looks like a designed skybox.

Tecitu Tau

Screenshot: Hello Games / MallowHippy / Kotaku

The variety of colour in this game is always a treat. The purpley exotic nature of these plants on Tecitu Tau, discovered by MallowHippy, is a perfect example. The purple just pops across this canvas of gorgeous green. And as indicated in the gallery, they glow at night!

Mint

Screenshot: Hello Games / Shutupandfloss / Kotaku

Manixa

Screenshot: Hello Games / MisterManix / Kotaku

Manixa, discovered by MisterManix, looks like the future liberals want. Lush green grass, bubbles, and a big rainbow. I could chill here for hours.

Auroura

Screenshot: Hello Games / THompz 69 / Kotaku

The wildlife has come a long way since the launch of NMS in 2016. This snapshot of a beastie on Auroura is a great example. Discovered by THompz 69, this looks like a swell place to make some animal friends.

Oolacile

Screenshot: Hello Games / TWC_KILLER / Kotaku

TWC_KILLER snapped a nice photo of a triceratops-like creature on Oolacile, a very deep greenish/blue planet. The sense of scale here is great, with the large psuedo-dino taking up the foreground and distant mountains and clouds dotting the landscape.

Lutonbur Ondai

Screenshot: Hello Games / mathfreak2 / Kotaku

It’s not uncommon to find planets and moons very close to one another in NMS. The paradise moon of Lutonbur Ondai, discovered by mathfreak2, is one such example of the awesome beauty that can result from such circumstances. The scale and scope here is what’s impressive, always with that knowledge that you can just hop into a ship and go there if you wanted.

New Ferita

Screenshot: Hello Games / DarkDevious / Kotaku

Yet again we have an example of something that in any other game would just be a facet of a fixed skybox. But New Ferita, discovered by DarkDevious, is one of those places where a planet just shows off its procedurally generated beauty with a ring that stretches across the sky. Some of the most fun I’ve had with this game has been in just following such rings, often on foot.

Lisusi Beta

Screenshot: Hello Games / superposition97 / Kotaku

Lisusi Beta, a moon discovered by superposition97, might seem very simple and unassuming, but don’t miss the planet looming in the distance. Vistas like this just drive home the level of scale that’s impressed upon you in this game.

Thi Alpha

Screenshot: Hello Games / C0BaLt277 / Kotaku

Thi Alpha, discovered by C0BaLt277, is another world with luminescent plant life. This night shot shows off the light show under the stars, with wonderful fading blue darkness in the background.

Azitopian Bucolisphere

Screenshot: Hello Games / LordAzurio / Kotaku

Azitopian Bucolisphere is a picture-perfect planet discovered by LordAzurio. This photo shows off the gorgeous mushroom-like plant life you can expect to find out there.

Owst E45

Screenshot: Hello Games / zhunt69 / Kotaku

There’s a lot going on in this snapshot of Owst E45, discovered by zhunt69. First, how can we ignore the colour? Paint anything in purple and I’ll fall in love with it, but there’s a nice spectrum of colours here, too, with the ring of the world sweeping across the sky and another planet looming far above the horizon.

Succub Sigma

Screenshot: Hello Games / TPHaze / Kotaku

Succub Sigma, discovered by TPHaze, is a perfectly contemplative planet. Calm, neutral colours with a horizon that seems to blur into forever are just fuel for getting lost in your thoughts. The corona of the distant planet promises greater discovery beyond this singular world.

Ohit J17

Screenshot: Hello Games / Phaedrus29 / Kotaku

This shot of Ohit J17, discovered by Phaedrus29, looks like it could be cropped to fit on an old pulp science fiction novel. The haze of the atmosphere that gently blurs the planet in the distance conveys a sense of depth and realism here. And, again, the knowledge that such a thing isn’t a mere skybox, but that you can just fly to that planet if you want, makes for a perfect NMS moment.

Gardsome Beta

Screenshot: Hello Games / ApexFatality / Kotaku

Gardsome Beta, discovered by ApexFatality, shows off NMS’ more creative plant life. How do you even describe such a thing? The bulbous, spirally nature of these manifestations of the game’s algorithmic creativity are just so cool.

Aesh

Screenshot: Hello Games / Lothar-viking / Kotaku

If I was gonna frame any of these images and hang it on a wall, it would be this shot of Aesh, discovered by Lothar-viking. There’s a clarity in this image that makes it stand out from the other shots of rings and hovering planets. Being able to see the individual continents on that distant world from this spot helps to convey the level of immersion this game is capable of.

Neseycian Gamma

Screenshot: Hello Games / MercutioElessar / Kotaku

We’ll end on a chill note with a very cloudy day on Neseycian Gamma, discovered by MercutioElessar. A nice wide rainbow stretches across the horizon in this moody landscape. It just demands a long, low, droney ambient piece with gentle amounts of static fading in and out across a stereo soundstage.