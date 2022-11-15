15 She-Hulk: Attorney At Law Facts Revealed In The Making Of Documentary

You don’t have to break the fourth wall to know what happens after Marvel Studios releases a show or a movie. Soon after, it’s followed by a new episode of the making-of documentary series Assembled. And when that happens, Gizmodo is going to watch it and pick out a dozen or so pieces of information that either we didn’t know before, or found interesting, and think you’ll enjoy.

So, She-Hulk: Attorney At Law ended a few weeks back. The Assembled is out on Disney+ now. And this slideshow has 15 things in it we found of particular note. Not everything, just the best stuff.

A Black Widow Connection

She-Hulk showrunner Jessica Gao first met with Marvel to pitch on the Black Widow movie. Her version of the movie had She-Hulk in it, and apparently it was more of a She-Hulk movie than a Black Widow movie, which is why she didn’t get the job.

But she told the producers if they ever did She-Hulk to give her a call. And they did, the day after Kevin Feige announced She-Hulk was going to be a series on Disney+.

Too Much Tatiana

Obviously, you know that She-Hulk was created with performance capture on actress Tatiana Maslany. Many methods were used but a discovery the filmmakers made was that sometimes the normal movements Maslany would make looked too big and wild when translated to She-Hulk. So, She-Hulk moves less than Maslany. Like in the image above. Maslany had her hand on her chin. She-Hulk did not.

Strawberries

In looking for inspiration on how to visualise the transition from Jen to She-Hulk, the filmmakers found the best example in a timelapse of strawberries growing.

Singular Chemistry Test

While casting the show, only one role was decided after a chemistry test with Maslany: Jen’s best friend Nikki Ramos. And when Maslany and Ginger Gonzaga hit it off, Gonzaga got the part.

Surprise Stunt Work

This might be a joke, but in the documentary, Jameela Jamil says she thought her role as Titania was more mental, based on the pages she used to audition. It wasn’t until she got to Atlanta for filming that she realised it was a very physical role and she had to train for it. To compensate, the stunt team created Titania’s fighting style around Jamil’s natural flexibility.

A Change in Abomination

In the scripts of She-Hulk, the Abomination character was meant to be very straightforward. There was no question he was trying to be a good guy. However, once actor Tim Roth got ahold of them, he infused a more duplicitous nature, resulting in the more questionable version of the character on the show — one Roth describes as embarrassing, pretentious, and villainous.

A Brand New Magic Theatre

When figuring out where to shoot the scenes with Donny Blaze, the She-Hulk production rented out an old theatre. However, they had to do so much work to the theatre, they just decided to scrap that and build an entire one themselves on a soundstage.

Costume Tour

When actor Griffin Matthews got the role of fashion designer Luke Jacobson, he was taken to a hidden location (probably somewhere on the Disney lot) where costume designers actually design and make costumes for Marvel movies.

Taika Waititi and Jon Favreau Dreams

When casting the shapeshifter Runa, the She-Hulk team thought she was going to be a young woman. But no one they met with was quite right. That’s when director Kat Coiro had a dream where Marvel filmmakers Taika Waititi and Jon Favreau told her she should play the role, just as they appeared in their own movies. She, of course, did not end up doing that — but the dream made her realise they could cast someone older, and that led them to Peg O’Keefe.

Leap Frog’s Lair

When designing the lair of rich boy turned fake superhero Leap Frog, apparently the first designs were pretty basic and dark. That’s when Kevin Feige said that they needed another layer and the team added all of the frog imagery.

Meeting Kevin Feige

Before he was asked to come back as Daredevil, actor Charlie Cox first met Kevin Feige after a Broadway show he was acting in with veteran Marvel star Tom Hiddleston. Feige came to see Hiddleston and Cox met him there, but didn’t say anything about Daredevil. A few months later, the phone rang. It was Feige asking if he wanted to come back.

Yellow Suit is a Beginning

Speaking to why Daredevil is wearing a suit that’s yellow and red on She-Hulk, the filmmakers say that the yellow, which is a nod to his early days in the comics, is meant to feel like a primer. Like the suit before the suit. The first step in an evolution.

New Skarr Look

Fans rightfully have been killing the weird hairstyle on the mysterious new addition to the MCU, Skarr, Hulk’s son. But the documentary reveals an alternate version of the character with an even more emo haircut. You can see it above.

K.E.V.I.N.

We’ve already written at length about what went into having the AI robot “K.E.V.I.N” on She-Hulk. What we learn in addition in the documentary is that Jessica Gao described him as “Akira meets HAL 9000″ in her script, and we see several alternate concept drawings, all of which had the way too prominent hat Feige himself hated so much.

20% Discount

In a scene that didn’t make the finale, She-Hulk walks on the Disney lot and wonders if she, a character in a Disney show, gets a discount at the Disney store. An employee tells her she gets 20%.