Activision CEO Bobby Kotick Donates $AU77,000 To Republican Who Protested 2020 Election

Luke Plunkett

Published 2 hours ago: November 8, 2022 at 11:00 am -
Filed to:activision
Activision CEO Bobby Kotick Donates $AU77,000 To Republican Who Protested 2020 Election
Rep. Mike Garcia on the campaign trail (Photo: Myung J. Chun, Getty Images)

While it’s normal for prominent business people to donate to both sides of the political aisle, so that whoever wins an election they can call in some favours, as the Republican Party lurches further to the right some of the candidates being supported are deserving of a bit more scrutiny than usual.

As Axios reports, the race for a US House seat in California’s 27th District — part of the city of Los Angeles — is expected to go down to the wire on Tuesday, after the 2020 election saw Rep. Mike Garcia win by just 333 votes. His rival this week (as it was in 2020) is Democrat Christy Smith, and to help the incumbent over the line three wealthy donors have handed Garcia $US50,000 ($AU77,000).

Editor’s note: Yes, I know, it’s another very US-centric story but it’s also a yarn about Bobby Kotick being an unapologetic prick so it satisfies the criteria as a hate-read imo. — David.

One of those three donors is Activision CEO Bobby Kotick, who runs a company that has employed a Bush-era torture apologist and a Trump administration “bully”. “No other gaming executive has made a campaign contribution close to that size this cycle”, the Axios report clarifies, in case you wondering about the scale and context of that donation. While $US50,000 is the legal limit for donations from an individual, Kotick has used workarounds to donate much larger sums to Republican candidates in the past. In March, a spokesperson for the Activision CEO said he “has given almost the same amount to Democrats and Republicans over the past five years”.

Garcia’s campaign, and Kotick’s support of it, deserve extra scrutiny because like so much of the Republican party in 2022, he’s not just a conservative guy. Garcia, a MAGA devotee, was one of 139 representatives who, in January 2021, even after witnessing the violence at the Capitol on January 6, voted to object to the Presidential Electoral College results from two states, in effect protesting the democratic election of President Joe Biden, and giving what has been described as his “tacit support” to an insurrection.

I know that nearly two years of watching the Republican Party slowly slide into a neo-fascist abyss has taken some of the sting out of this, but just take a second to note for the record that the CEO of Activision Blizzard has spent $US50,000 supporting a man who opposed Trump’s impeachment for his role on January 6, has “pursued draconian curbs to women’s reproductive health and freedoms” and thinks the FBI’s investigation of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property was “literally tyranny of a majority right now that is acting more like a Third Reich”.

Kotick’s tenure as CEO has been marred by historic allegations of abuse and sexual harassment, which have led to major lawsuits and government investigations into conduct across several of the company’s studios.

Comments

  • Well Bobby needs to find another spin doctor to replace Townsend, so its back to the political circus to hunt for the next employee abuse apologist.

  • “I know that nearly two years of watching the Republican Party slowly slide into a neo-fascist abyss has taken some of the sting out of this..”

    He said, linking to the World Socialist Web Site. The same socialist rag that went on about how ‘dA wEsT iS LyInG AbOuT tHe RuSsKiEs, NaTo WaNtS tO InVaDe RoSsIyA’?

    The same glorious comrades taking the “principled” stance that ‘MeToo and other anonymous exposes of sexual misconduct are a dangerous right-wing plot.’ You might as well use the Babylon Bee to prop up your argument.

    Also lol at their gaming coverage on the ABK-Macrosoft acquisition.
    “Significant developers and video game companies still exist outside those already mentioned … but the trend is, unsurprisingly, toward cartelization.”

    Perhaps Plunkett ought to do some further socialist-only reading on Italian Fascism to see that just because chucking the prefix of ‘neo’ onto something makes it sound cool and dangerous… if the ideology quacks like a duck and looks like a duck, it’s probably a duck rather than a goose.

    Calling everything ‘muh fascism’ because it checks on or two checkboxes on your list of ‘everything I don’t like is the second coming of Hitler’ is as disingenuous as AmeriKKKa and the rest of the West’s giddiness to coin ‘totalitarianism’ during the Cold War and then automatically apply it to the socialist countries just because of superficial similarities.

    Cult of personality? Automatically totalitarianism.. which means it’s fascism!!! Support of conscription? Another dead ringer for fascism!! That’s just the mental gymnastics AmeriKKKa through to tie socialist movements to Nazism. It seems the same can be said for the modern American left and calling everything they dislike ‘fascist’ or, to be spookier, ‘neo-fascist’.

    There will come a point where the people will be so desensitised by the commentariat proclaiming everything to be ‘fascist’ that when a legitimate and sufficiently-organised fascist movement arises amongst the middle classes, they will not care to do anything to stop it.

