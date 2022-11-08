See Games Differently

The Atari 2600 Saved My Life

5
Melissa Matheson

Melissa Matheson

Published 2 hours ago: November 9, 2022 at 9:00 am -
Filed to:atari
The Atari 2600 Saved My Life

Sure, it sounds dramatic: an Atari console saved my life. But it’s a true story.

When I was five years old I fell ill with encephalitis, a brain infection that can be life-threatening. A lot of it is still a blur, even after all these years. I remember eating a Rainbow Paddle Pop at my grandparents’ house, vomiting, and then waking up in intensive care. I’m sorry to say that Rainbow Paddle Pops have been a hard sell for me ever since.

But one thing I do remember vividly is when I was eventually moved to one of the children’s wards of the hospital, there was an Atari console. The OG, the grandfather, an Atari 2600, replete with the basic joystick and a red button to make all your moves. I was obsessed.

It’s no surprise that video games are a great distraction when you’re a sick kid stuck in hospital. Nowadays there are charities like Child’s Play that provide consoles to hospitals, recognising the mental health benefits that come from gaming. And that’s what that Atari did for me.

I love competition. I blame/credit my dad for always making us earn the win, no matter what we played growing up. “Oh, you want to go bowling? Sure, but I’m not going to throw gutter balls and let you win.”

In hospital, the Atari offered me that same sense of competition, while accommodating my pretty weak energy levels. You could go whizzing around the racetrack in Grand Prix (which I, unfortunately, pronounced “grand pricks” at the time) and dart in and out of traffic in Frogger (still my absolute favourite to this day).

My parents picked up on my newfound obsession and offered me a bribe: get out of hospital and we’ll buy you an Atari. You’re on! I was out of hospital in a week.

While my full recovery went on for a long time after that, I had my precious Atari — and my brothers were pretty pleased with the deal, too. I swear we nearly wore that thing out. There have been Game Boys, Nintendo 64’s and PlayStation 2’s since then that have captured our attention, but nothing will ever match the Atari for me.

I forgot about the attachment of your very first gaming console until my five-year-old niece got her hands on a Nintendo Switch (that’s actually her Dad’s). She excitedly, and in great detail, told me about her mission to get Princess Peach, and how she’d convinced her parents to hold a games night as a treat during the school holidays. Super Mario Party got her good.

I saw that same competitive spirit in her eyes and immediately just wanted to reboot my old Atari and go a couple of rounds of Frogger with her. And of course, I would be in it to win it!

Do you remember your first games console? Do you always play for keeps, even when your opponent is a child? And do you know where I can get my hands on a time machine so I can bring back my Atari from 1987?

This piece was first published on December 3, 2021.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Melissa Matheson

Melissa Matheson

Head of Editorial for Business Insider Australia, Lifehacker Australia, Gizmodo Australia and Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

  • I remember having an Atari 2600 in the house, but I was so young I don’t really remember gaming on it. We had a game called beam rider which was like space invaders, and we had a Looney Tunes Roadrunner game which I think might have been like Frogger – we also had asteroid. What I do remember is getting a Sega master system and playing that bad boy to death with my brother and dad. Alex Kidd built in, sonic, Moonwalker, fantasy zone. That was such a good machine. Remember how you had that box in-between the TV antenna and the console with the switch you’d need to flick to go from console to TV? Remember having to tune in your console, everyone? And when you finally get it, it’s like winning a prize! Now everybody bitches that they can’t get 120Hz out of their HDMI cable….

    Reply

  • Atari 2600 was my second console (Hanimex was my first). Got it in 1984, I think it was. There were some great consoles in those early days – I also lusted after Intellivision and ColecoVision and Vectrex. But went for Atari because it was the king.

    Pitfall, Asteroids, Space Invaders were all great, but Star Raiders was my favourite of them all.

    Reply
Show more comments

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.