Aubrey Plaza Joining Marvel’s Agatha: Coven Of Chaos Is An On-Brand No-Brainer

Marvel Studios’ upcoming WandaVision spinoff Agatha: Coven of Chaos is assembling quite the badass band of witches. Variety reports that the internet’s dear Evil Hag and Christmas Witch herself, Aubrey Plaza, is joining the anticipated Disney+ series in an unnamed role — but if it’s not as a witch they are doing it wrong.

Plaza has played in the Marvel television sandbox before, starring in Noah Hawley’s FX series Legion (which was based loosely in the X-Men universe). Her memorable turn showcased Plaza’s range as a deranged avatar for the series villain. So we’re excited to see her potentially go bad again — and we know she and Kathryn Hahn (reprising her WandaVision role as Agatha Harkness), who starred in Parks and Rec together, have the perfect chaotic chemistry.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos also recently added Heartstopper star Joe Locke, also in an as-yet unknown role, and Emma Caulfield Ford is set to reprise the role of Dottie from WandaVision. The plot of the series is being kept behind lock and key with probably a bunch of hexes thrown in from Marvel’s coven of secrecy. It was recently reported that a show centered on the Vision, which might be called VisionQuest (horrible name, really), is also in the works — and there’s been no sign of life from the Scarlett Witch, whose body was never seen in the finale of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. I’m fully invested in this ensemble of Westview characters and I just want them and our boys Billy and Tommy back, ok?