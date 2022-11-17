Call of Duty: Warzone 2: What’s Worth Knowing About Loadouts And Perks

While you’ll be responsible for securing much of your own gear once you touch down on Al Mazrah, Warzone 2.0 does allow you access to custom loadouts and preset perks packages. But if you’re used to loadouts and perks as they work in Modern Warfare II’s regular multiplayer, you might be in for a bit of a surprise as they work a little differently in Warzone. Here’s how to customise and earn your loadout, and select your perks in Call of Duty’s latest battle royale offering.

Customising Warzone 2.0 loadouts and perks

Make sure you’re in the battle royale menu, indicated in the top left corner. Select the Weapons tab and you’ll be taken to Warzone Loadouts. Your choice of weapons and equipment work just as they do in Modern Warfare II’s multiplayer, but perks work differently.

Instead of getting to curate your own set of perks, you’ll have a choice of eight, pre-selected perk packages that consist of two base perks, a bonus perk, and your ultimate. The preset packages include the following:

Vanguard: Double Time and Bomb Squad, Resupply, and High Alert

Commando: Scavenger and Strong Arm, Fast Hands, and High Alert

Specter: Double Time and Tracker, Spotter, and Ghost

Scout: Scavenger and Strong Arm, Focus, and Ghost

Sentinel: Battle Hardened and Bomb Squad, Cold Blooded, and Overclock

Warden: Double Time and Strong Arm, Fast Hands, and Overclock

Weapon Specialist: Overkill and Strong Arm, Spotter, and Survivor

Recon: Double Time and Tracker, Focus, and Birdseye

Note that if Scavenger, which lets you recover ammo from fallen enemies, is important to your playstyle, it’s only available in the Commando and Scout preset packages. Likewise, Overkill, which lets you carry two primary weapons at once, is only available in the Warden preset. So far I’ve found High Alert and Double Time to be essential in Warzone. High Alert will inform you of when an enemy player outside of your field of view has spotted you and Double Time will double your Tactical Sprint duration and bump your crouch speed up by 30 per cent, both solid assets in a BR. BR’s can often turn into games of cat and mouse, so being able to move more quickly when you’re sprinting or crouching can keep you on the field longer. Also, given how large the map is, having High Alert let you know when you’re spotted will help you avoid getting jumped. But your style and preference may differ.

Getting your custom loadout in-game: Buy Stations, Drops, and Strongholds

Once you’ve got your loadout set, you’ll want to get access to it on the battlefield. The first way is to locate a Buy Station on the map; Buy Stations let you buy your primary weapon for $5,000. They appear on the map as cash registers and look like dark weapon crates; these can be a little tricky to spot at first since you need to be right on top of the icon on your map.

As the name implies, you’ll need some cash. Looting and finishing contracts are the most direct ways to load up on cash, so keep your eyes and ears peeled for those opportunities. You can also find cash by looting the bodies of your enemies, though that’s only if they were carrying any before you killed them.

If you want your whole loadout, though, you’re gonna have to work for it. Your full loadout can be earned by completing a Stronghold. These are indicated with a castle-like icon on the map. There will be three active Strongholds every match, but be warned, other players might also be attempting to clear out a Stronghold themselves, and each location is defended by AI opponents who can kill you if you’re too careless.

Screenshot: Activision / Kotaku

Finally, if you’ve made it about half-way through a BR match, loadout drops will spawn on the map. There’ll be an announcement and indicator on your screen with yellow icons on the map to indicate their location These will contain your full loadout, but note that any player in the game can claim a loadout drop.

Screenshot: Activision / Kotaku

Keeping your wits about you in Warzone 2.0 is key to survival, but the right weapons at the right time can make all the difference. While you’ll have to play smart to unlock your loadout in a match, it’s worth the patience, strategy, and execution.