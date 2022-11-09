How To Find Discord Servers You’ll Actually Like

You might be looking for a new social media platform, and Discord might be your best bet. Discord is a community-first platform that offers servers where you can find thousands of like-minded people to interact with, or just conversations for you to scroll through. But which servers should you join?

Start with your friends

Some of your friends are probably already on Discord. They might even have their own servers. Start by asking your friends about their favourite servers and if they can invite you. The last time I did this, I found a whole like-minded F1 community that streams races, and my Sunday evenings have never been better.

Look for Discord links on social media

If there’s a community or a page online, chances are that they have a Discord server. They’re typically easiest to find on Reddit, as communities will link their Discord servers in the description — and they’re usually quite good (the r/Apple Discord server is a good example). Check out the links on Instagram and Twitter bios, too. And if you don’t see a public link, ask them over DM if they have a Discord server for you to join.

Use Discord directories

You can try Discord’s own discovery tool. Click the Compass icon at the bottom of the sidebar. Their Featured collection isn’t that great, but the Search tool is. Search for something that you’re interested in, or something you want to explore. Searching for “mechanical keyboards” brings up 79 different servers, for example.

If you want to discover something entirely different, you can use a third-party Discord server directory like Disboard, which does a great job at categorising and tagging communities. This will help you discover up-and-coming communities in different sections like gaming, music, and more. And, of course, there’s the search function that will help you narrow down to servers with specific interests, like woodworking or ceramics.

For fans of gaming and anime, Discord.Me is an even better option. While they do have a varied collection of servers, their focus is really on gaming and anime (something that will become apparent after spending more than five seconds on the page). You can read the detailed descriptions if you want, or you can click the Join Now button to directly open the community in the Discord app.