See Games Differently

Music Producer Who Worked On God Of War Ragnarök Says She’s Yet To Be Credited

2
Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Published 3 hours ago: November 21, 2022 at 9:58 am -
Filed to:audio production
creditsgod of wargod of war ragnaroksanta monica studiovideo game music
Music Producer Who Worked On God Of War Ragnarök Says She’s Yet To Be Credited
Image: SIE

It takes many people to work on a game like God of War Ragnarök. Not just in coding and programming, but also in the audio sector.

One of the music production interns for God of War Ragnarök Jessica Mao, who notably worked on the editing, arrangement, and implementation of the Freya chase scene and Thor boss fight music, has posted a short thread on Twitter about her work on the game.

From my perspective, it’s always very cool to hear about what goes into the creation of video games in ways that we don’t often think about, like the adaptive composition of its music.

Unfortunately, this thread has a bit of a sour ending, as Mao reveals that despite her work on the game, her name does not appear in the credits of God of War Ragnarök.

The tweet that Mao references here is the tweet below.

Mao worked full-time at Santa Monica Studio as a music production intern from June to August 2021, and from many people’s perspectives it sounds like she did enough work to be considered above the ‘minimum criteria for an in-game credit’.

Credits in large-scale games like these make it easier for workers in the games industry to refer back to work they’ve done in order to attain work in the future, as well as provide workers with a sense of pride in the work they’ve done being worthy enough of credit.

Sean LaValle, who works as a senior audio technical designer at Santa Monica Studio, replied to the end of Mao’s thread with his condolences, stating that he will ‘ask about’ an amendment to the credits of God of War Ragnarök, though it ‘may indeed be too late’.

A situation like this is quite timely considering recent events in the games industry related to composers not getting due credit. Of course, there’s the ongoing situation with Mick Gordon and iD Software/Bethesda, which will seemingly never end.

And then there’s Hbomberguy’s most recent video which sheds a light on how the lack of proper crediting for composers in video games can lead to one guy just taking credit for anything and everything (if you haven’t watched it, I highly recommend giving it a watch).

The days of development teams having to hide their names in video game easter eggs and female composers having to go by pseudonyms in credits feel like they’re long behind us, so why should people who worked on video games have to fight tooth and nail to be recognised for their contributions?

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes is a writer specialising in video games. She writes for Kotaku Australia, with a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting. She covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.
Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.
You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

Show more comments

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.