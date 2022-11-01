The Internet’s Most Burning God Of War Ragnarök Questions, Answered

It’s November, and people are scrambling to figure out their game of the year picks. God Of War Ragnarök’s release looms before them like they’re ants in a terrarium. It’s getting ready to swoop in.

To help you get your affairs in order before it does — and to help clarify the situation around God of War’s accidentally sullied roll out — I travelled the internet and collected its urgent Ragnarök questions like a gamer hunter-gatherer. I share my spoils with you.

What is God Of War Ragnarök’s release date?

Officially, November 9. But, reportedly, people are already buying copies from game stores and receiving God of War PlayStation bundles instead of the ones they purchased for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Oops!

Idk what's going on with this but I ended up getting mine from Sony today and it's GoW Ragnorok lol pic.twitter.com/9jdlgcAKCG — Rasheeda Smith (@RasheedaASmith) October 31, 2022

Who are the God Of War Ragnarök actors?

Here is the current line-up:

Christopher Judge returns as Kratos

returns as Kratos Sunny Suljic is still Atreus

is still Atreus Danielle Bisutti once again voices Freya

once again voices Freya Ryan Hurst as Thor

as Thor Richard Schiff as Odin

as Odin And more, new and returning

Game designer and Santa Monica Studio creative director Cory Barlog, who has been leading some combination of animation, direction, or writing for the God of War franchise since 2005, is back as Ragnarök’s producer. Eric Williams, who Barlog once described as “a beast,” is directing.

Barlog is not pleased with the early Ragnarök shipments, by the way.

a retailer selling the game nearly TWO WEEKS before release.



just so disappointing. — cory barlog (@corybarlog) October 29, 2022

Is God Of War Ragnarök coming to PC?

Eventually…maybe? It’s possible?

Historically, God of War has been a firm, PlayStation-exclusive franchise, but 2018’s God of War made it to PC this January. The port is stunning, so it wouldn’t be a total surprise. When that 2018 port came out, though, Barlog told Game Informer that a computer-ready Ragnarök depends primarily on Sony’s wiles.

“Right now, we’re taking it one game at a time, kind of looking at each one and determining, ‘OK, is this the best thing?’ And we’ll gauge how it does,” he said in the interview. “Do people enjoy it? Did we do it right? Is there anything we did wrong? What can we do better in the future if we do this again? But at the end of the day, ultimately, it’s Sony’s decision.”

Are people pissed about God Of War Ragnarök being limited to PS4/PS5?

Yes. Thanks for asking. There’s currently a conspiracy that has Xbox diehards, torn up about Ragnarök’s mind-blowing PS5 graphics, spreading leaked Ragnarök information online like petulant babies spitting out their milk. I haven’t seen any tangible proof to support this theory, and, relatedly, I will never understand why strangers care about what console another stranger has. Neither Sony nor Microsoft will ever deliver a gift basket as a reward for posting 1,000 hot-head-crafted tweets about the other, you heard it here first.

Is God Of War Ragnarök the last game in the rebooted series?

Yeah, it is. Barlog confirmed it in a 2021 interview with YouTuber Kaptain Kuba, saying, “The first game took five years. […]Then if you think, ‘Wow, a third one in that same [length of time],’ we’re talking like a span of close to 15 years of a single story.”

Barlog continued to say that taking an estimated 15 years just to finish one God of War story arc would feel “too stretched out.” He’s taking on the quit while you’re ahead mentality.

And this isn’t cause for panic — Ragnarök is not the end of all God of War games, it’s only the conclusion to 2018’s God of War.

Can I finish playing God of War before God Of War Ragnarök comes out?

Twitch streamer Adriana Chechik, whom I am wishing a very smooth recovery to following her awful back injury at TwitchCon, asked this on Twitter on October 24.

Thank you for such and amazing stream back guys!! It was awesome!! Be carful chatters I haven’t seen #chucky since stream…. I think he found a chatters body… also God of War is amazing I can’t wait to play through it!! pic.twitter.com/vqcKtAsDFt — AdrianaChechikTV (@ChechikTv) October 30, 2022

Yeah, you totally can finish God of War before November 9. It’s a good time to refresh your memory or get a taste for the story-driven series, but keep in mind that the game will take you 30-ish hours to complete. Budget your time, queue up some tips, and be open to the game’s relaxed “Give Me a Story” mode, which expedites combat a bit.

