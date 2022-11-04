Xbox Let Me Make Another Bingus Controller In Design Lab, Which Was Brave Of Them Honestly

The Xbox Design Lab has undergone an upgrade recently, allowing for special custom Xbox Elite controllers to be made by you, me, and also Dupree.

Considering in the past I incubated a Lil Baby Bingus in my gamer womb for 9 months (a week or so) to then give birth to it and show it off to you fiends, I only thought it fitting to do the same with this new upgrade. We welcomed Lil Baby Bingus into the world with open arms, and now it’s time to welcome Big Baby Bingus into our hearts too.

A custom Xbox Elite Series Wireless Series 2 controller, while definitely being a bit of a hefty price to pay at $219.95, is a great controller for any gamer to have. The ability to customise almost every part of the controller to really make it fit you is just so nice. Big Baby Bingus truly feels like my biological child, and that’s all thanks to the wide range of customisation.

Prior to having Big Baby Bingus, I didn’t think much of the Elite controller. However, having the extra buttons on the back is actually very cool when it comes to playing PC games that include every letter on the keyboard for different controls. I’m usually inclined to play PC games with a controller, and this is definitely the controller to do it.

To really test out the capabilities of both Lil Baby Bingus and Big Baby Bingus, I put them near my bestie/housemate/wife’s two cats, Bug and Pookie, to see how they would react.

This is Bug, who is clearly the hardcore gamer of the two cats. When I put my trust in Bug to care for Lil Baby Bingus and Big Baby Bingus, she was very cool and chill about it. These are truly the perfect controllers to leave with your gaming-inclined felines. Bug looked at Big Baby Bingus, then looked at me and said (she can talk), “Wow, Ruby! It’s cool that you can toggle the left and right triggers to align with your play style in games like first-person shooters!”. I laughed, and said, “I know right, Bug?”. She meowed.

This is Pookie, who is the more casual gamer of the two cats. She was a lot warier when I placed Lil Baby Bingus and Big Baby Bingus beside her, and that could potentially be because I woke her up for this interview. She seemed unsure of Big Baby Bingus, but didn’t mind Lil Baby Bingus at all. She also perked up and said (she can talk too), “Sure, Big Baby Bingus has all the fancy fandangles, but I think I like Lil Baby Bingus for its simplicity in design.” There are so many different types of gamers.

I would go as far as to say that when I play games on PC, I only really use Xbox controllers. When I play on Xbox it’s the same, but that’s simply by design. There’s something very personal about making your own controller, be it Big or Lil. I love my Bingus children, and my Bingus children love their Momther.

If you would like to give birth to your own Xbox Controller children you can do so in the Xbox Design Lab, which I would say is probably similar to creating a test tube baby for gamers.