See Games Differently

Avatar: The Way Of Water Heightens Tension By Focusing On Family Dynamics

Linda Codega

Linda Codega

Published 31 mins ago: December 9, 2022 at 3:00 pm -
Filed to:aang
avatarcreativeworksenglish languagefilmsentertainment2cculturefilmsfilmsusingcomputer generatedimageryhumaninterestjamescameronneytirisamworthingtonthelastairbenderzoesaldana
Avatar: The Way Of Water Heightens Tension By Focusing On Family Dynamics

In a press conference this week for Avatar: The Way of Water, James Cameron said that after revisiting the first film, he wanted to develop a sequel that would honour Avatar while pushing the universe forward. One way he did that was by taking inspiration from stars Zoe Saldana and Sam Worthington. The director and actors are all parents, and “we wanted to get into the family dynamics, and the responsibilities of having kids.”

In Avatar: Way of the Water, “[Cameron] wanted to explore what this family dynamic is, the natural extension of this love story,” Worthington said. Saldana also got very personal when she described her character Neytiri’s journey: “In my personal life, when I became a parent, fear entered my realm. The fear of losing something that you love so much, you know? When I read the second script, that was her, that was Neytiri.”

Cameron was quick to add on, stating that “You can be fearless when you don’t have kids, but you learn fear when you have kids, when you have something greater than yourself that you could lose. And that’s what both of your characters are dealing with… You know, Sam plays a character that would leap off an [Avatar creature] leonopteryx, go flying through the air with no parachute, to land on the biggest, meanest predator on the planet, in order to solve his problem. Would he do that as a father of four? I’m thinking probably not.”

Avatar: The Way of Water opens December 16.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Linda Codega

Linda Codega

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.