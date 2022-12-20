15 Major Movies To Look Forward To In 2023

It’s hard to believe the year is almost over, but it’s true. In a few short weeks, it will be 2023. Perhaps the only thing that can soften that blow is the fact that we are one step closer to all the awesome movies releasing in 2023, and let me tell you, there are quite a few good ones.

We have some awards hopefuls, highly-anticipated sequels, and a whole batch of new superhero films coming our way in 2023. Here are some of the major ones you should keep an eye out for next year.

Major movie release dates in 2023

Babylon

Damien Chazelle’s (La La Land, Whiplash) newest film is another glitzy look at Hollywood. Babylon is a period piece exploring Hollywood’s transition from silent films to sound, and it stars an appropriate level of Hollywood talent, including Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Tobey Maguire, Olivia Wilde, and Jean Smart.

Australian movie release date: January 19, 2023

The Whale

Brendan Fraser’s getting plenty of talk for his role in The Whale, where he plays a reclusive English teacher living with severe obesity. Sadie Sink plays Fraser’s estranged daughter who he is attempting to reconcile with.

The Whale doesn’t have a wide Australian release date just yet but it will have its first screening at Sydney’s Openair cinemas in January.

Teen Wolf: The Movie

Teen Wolf’s six-season run didn’t end all that long ago, but time has passed in reality and in Beacon Hills when we catch up with Scott and the pack in Teen Wolf: The Movie. Scott and his friends are now adults, with jobs, kids and even more supernatural beings to fight, but calling it ‘Adult Wolf’ just doesn’t have the same ring to it.

Australian movie release date: January 26, 2023

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

The first of many Marvel movie releases in 2023, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will kick off Phase 5 of the MCU with a bang. The film sees Scott, Hope and Cassie thrown into the Quantum Realm once more, where they encounter a very familiar foe: Kang the Conquerer (Jonathan Majors).

Australian movie release date: February 16, 2023

Creed III

The third film in the Rocky spin-off series, Creed III sees Adonis Creed riding high on his success in the ring until a friend from his past returns to challenge his empire. This one is directed by the leading man Michael B. Jordan in his feature directorial debut.

Australian movie release date: March 2, 2023

Scream VI

Another Ghostface may have met their end in Scream (2022), but the knife-wielding serial killer is never down for long. Scream 6 will see the epic slasher move location to New York, where returning cast members Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega and Courteney Cox must fight to survive once more.

Australian movie release date: March 9, 2023

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

2022 saw the release of Shazam’s greatest foe, Black Adam, hit the screen. How will the hero retaliate? We probably won’t find out in Shazam: Fury of the Gods, but we will see the hero with a new threat, three of them actually, with Lucy Liu, Helen Mirren and Rachel Zegler starring in the film as the daughters of Atlas.

Australian movie release date: March 16, 2023

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

The third film in James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy promises to dig deeper into the past of our unlikely band of heroes whilst they also fight to stop another universe-ending threat. We’ve seen Baby Groot, but in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 get ready to meet Baby Rocket.

Australian movie release date: May 4, 2023

The Little Mermaid (2023)

Disney’s trend of revitalising its classic animated films has seen a hit-or-miss response in the past. Some were good (Beauty and the Beast), and some were not so good (The Lion King). Where will The Little Mermaid fit on that scale?

Early indicators say it will be in the good camp, with star Halle Bailey wowing crowds earlier this year when the first teaser trailer was released.

Australian movie release date: May 25, 2023

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is hands down one of the best Spider-Man films in existence, and it has an Oscar to prove it.

A sequel was inevitable and fans will get Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the second part of a planned trilogy, in 2023. Miles and Gwen are thrown into the Spider-Verse and join up with a new group of Spider-People to face a new villain.

Australian movie release date: June 1, 2023

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Indiana Jones is back on the big screen for a new adventure in 2023. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny sees Harrison Ford return to his beloved role alongside Indy’s goddaughter Helena, played by the iconic Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Australian movie release date: June 29, 2023

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning: Part One

Tom Cruise has been on a hot streak recently with Top Gun Maverick, and he’s here to blow us away with more death-defying stunts in the new Mission: Impossible film.

Dead Reckoning is the first part of a duology that sees Cruise reunite with Mission: Impossible – Fallout director Christopher McQuarrie. The film also stars Hayley Atwell, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Ving Rhames and Simon Pegg. We’ve already copped a look at Ethan Hunt’s latest escapade in the first teaser trailer, which sees him ride off the side of a cliff on a motorbike (for real).

Australian movie release date: July 13, 2023

Barbie

Margot Robbie as Barbie, Ryan Gosling as Ken, Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird, Little Women) behind the camera. Need I say more?

Not much is known about the film’s plot, but Barbie will apparently be a romantic comedy following the famous doll in the live-action human world. Who even cares what it’s about, sign us up.

Australian movie release date: July 20, 2023

Oppenheimer

Christopher Nolan’s next film after Tenet is going to be explosive (literally) as it explores the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the father of the atom bomb. As you’d expect with a Nolan film, Oppenheimer has a top-tier cast with Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Alden Ehrenreich and Kenneth Branagh, all attached.

Australian movie release date: July 20, 2023

Dune Part 2

One of the hottest sci-fi sequels in town, the second part of Denis Villeneuve’s Dune adaption hits screens in 2023. The sequel will follow the fallout of the first film, with Paul now embedded amongst the Freman and preparing to get revenge on those who killed his family.

Newcomers to Dune 2 include Florence Pugh and Austin Butler, who join original cast members Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson and Stellan Skarsgård.

Australian movie release date: November 16, 2023

This obviously isn’t every movie on the slate for next year, so keep checking back because we’ll be updating this article with more new 2023 movies regularly.

If you’re still catching up on 2022’s movie releases, you can find a running list here.