Babylon 5: The Road Home’s First Trailer Leaves A Sci-Fi Legend Lost In Time

Although we first learned of plans to bring back Babylon 5 as a live-action reboot back in 2021, while we’re left waiting there’s still new surprises for fans — a return to the classic series, in a new medium, and a glimpse into what could’ve been in the legendary sci-fi series’ story.

Warner Bros. has released the first trailer for The Road Home, a brand new Babylon 5 continuation penned by series architect J. Michael Straczynski. Set in the wake of the devastating second Shadow War seen in the show’s fifth season, the movie follows Captain Sheridan (Bruce Boxleitner) as he travels to the Minbari homeworld to witness the opening of a new, tachyon-powered facility — only for an accident to begin displacing him out of time, sending the president of the Interstellar Alliance across a whole multiverse of timelines and realities he has to navigate to find his way back home.

Alongside Bruce Boxleitner, returning voice cast for The Road Home includes Claudia Christian as Susan Ivanova, Peter Jurasik as Londo Mollari, Bill Mumy as Lennier, Tracy Scoggins as Elizabeth Lochley, and Patricia Tallman as Lyta Alexander. New voices will reprise classic characters played by actors who have passed in the years since Babylon 5 ended. Rebecca Riedy will play Delenn, formerly played in the show by Mira Furlan; Phil LaMarr replaces Richard Biggs as Dr. Franklin; Anthony Hansen will replace Jerry Doyle as Michael Garibaldi; Paul Guyet replaces Tim Choate as Zathras; Andrew Morgado will replace Andreas Katsulas as G’Kar; and Piotr Michael replaces Rance Howard as John’s father, David Sheridan.

Babylon 5: The Road Home hits digital, 4K Ultra HD, and Blu-ray from Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment on August 15.