Daredevil’s Charlie Cox Politely Asks Angry Fans To Be Angry Elsewhere

It doesn’t seem to take much to uphold Charlie Cox’s good-guy reputation, and when Digital Spy asked Cox what he made of people getting upset over the “walk of shame” that Daredevil did the morning after having a really great night with She-Hulk, he said, very kindly, “If She-Hulk’s not your thing, then don’t watch it. Watch something else.”

What a star. Truly the most unbothered a man can be while still defending his work. Cox doesn’t mind that some people are angry about the levity in She-Hulk because it’s not a big deal. It’s a part of the show that he’s on, rather than the show that he’s starring in.

[She-Hulk is] “not Daredevil’s show,” Cox said to Digital Spy. “It was my job as the actor to come onto another person’s show and embrace the tone, whilst staying as true to the character as I possibly could… In this world, Matt’s in LA, and he lets his hair down a little bit. He’s just having fun. He’s killing it in the courtroom. You know, he has a fling with a really beautiful and charismatic lawyer. And then they get to do some superhero stuff.”

He also mentioned that in some comics Daredevil is very much a source of comedy and lightness. (Sure, that’s not the direction that Netflix took with its interpretation of the character, but this is Disney+.) Regardless, Cox is right. It’s not his show, and it’s not his circus. If he’s there to be a hot piece of arse and occasionally throw a stick around, who’s to say that’s out of character? Comics are, as a whole, wildly indistinct with their plotlines and characterization, so this is just a new arc for Daredevil. Don’t like it? Well… he gets his own show in a year. Tune into that.

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law’s first season is streaming on Disney+. Daredevil: Born Again is scheduled to air on Disney+ in early 2024.