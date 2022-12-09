Death Stranding 2 Stars An Older Sam Bridges And … Octopus Babies?

After teasing it for a few weeks, Hideo Kojima’s next project has been announced tonight, and it’s a bit of a surprise: it’s a direct sequel to Death Stranding.

I say surprise because I don’t know if many people were expecting a sequel considering the way the first game went down. And also because I guess people were just assuming that, after he’d done something new with Death Stranding, he was going to something new once more? Guess not!

Interestingly, Kojima said on stage after its reveal that he had already started writing the story for Death Stranding 2 before the pandemic hit, and then when he actually had to live through it he promptly binned it and started all over again.

Here’s the debut trailer, which as you may expect, sure does go places: