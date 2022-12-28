‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
Disney Will Celebrate the Legacy of Stan Lee With New Streaming Documentary

Published 6 hours ago: December 29, 2022 at 8:52 am
ant man
Photo: Mat Szwajkos, Getty Images

It’s incredible to believe that Stan Lee is older than Disney, the company that now houses Marvel Studios. But yes: Disney reaches its centennial next year, and Lee — well, he would have gotten there first and very nearly did. It’s hard to imagine a world without his iconic comic book characters, including Spider-Man, the X-Men, Iron Man, the Fantastic Four, Black Panther, Daredevil, Thor, the Hulk, Ant-Man, and the Wasp.

In honour of the legendary storyteller, Disney+ released a teaser for its documentary on Lee to commemorate 100 years of the awesomeness of his mighty creations and contributions to pop culture as we know it.

That signature laugh rings out true and heartbreakingly bitterswet amid the montage of Marvel Studios cameos. Gosh, we miss that man’s presence. Lee was known later in life as a lucky charm appearance in each Marvel movie and later on in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. I still tear up at his cameo in Into the Spider-Verse, which perfectly sends him off as he passes the baton to the next generation of storytellers. We’re ready to prep the tissue box for this release, set which will arrive next year on Disney+.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.

