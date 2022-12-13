See Games Differently

Nintendo Hits Mario Strikers With A Red Card, Free Updates To End With Next Patch

Published 1 hour ago: December 13, 2022
Image: Nintendo

Mario Strikers: Battle League will be getting its final free update this week, m- Hold on, what? How long has this game been out? Six months? Oh my god. That was sooner than I thought.

According to a tweet from Nintendo UK, two new characters, a new set of gear and a new stadium will be added to Mario Striker: Battle League in its Wave 3 Update, which also happens to be the “final free update” for the game.

Bowser Jr., Bowser’s favourite little garbage son, will be joining the league with balanced stats and a clown car in tow. Birdo, the pink creature that shoots eggs from her face hole, is also jumping onto the field and can violently shoot the soccer ball from her face hole and into the goal. Ah!

There’s also the new shellfish gear that increases speed and technique stats, as well as a new stadium called Urban Rooftop. And that’s it! That’s all! All done, bye-bye!

Upon release, the line-up of characters available for Mario Strikers: Battle League seemed to be pretty scarce in comparison to other Mario Sports games. However, with the promise of new characters to be added for free over time, it seemed like the game would eventually fill out.

Unfortunately, it looks like that’s pretty much it for the base game. In comparison to Mario Tennis Aces‘ total of 30 playable characters, it feels like Nintendo has started to give up on the Mario Strikers revival for the Switch after ending the free content at a total of 15 characters (with one of them being AI-operated).

That being said, if we put a magnifying glass on this tweet, it does say “final free update for Mario Strikers“. This could suggest that Nintendo may have plans to release other features, characters, and stadiums behind paid DLC, so that’s just great, isn’t it?

