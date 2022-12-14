Our Favourite Cosplay From Anime NYC 2022

Anime NYC, held last month, is one of the few major events taking place this year that we haven’t had to welcome back, since it went ahead in 2021 and over 50,000 attendees went through the turnstiles. Of course it was also one of the earliest recorded cases of the spread of the Omicron Covid variant in the United States, so maybe going ahead in 2021 wasn’t the greatest idea.

This year, however, things seemed to go down just fine, as you’ll see in this video and gallery of images, both brought to you by Mineralblu. Attendance was slightly up — 55,000 over last year’s 53,000 — and people really seem to like that new Cyberpunk 2077 anime.

In the slideshow to follow you’ll find each cosplayer’s social media information, and details of who/what they’re cosplaying as, watermarked on each image.

Cyberpunk

Cyberpunk

One Punch Man

Power Rangers

League Of Legends

One Piece

Cyberpunk

Street Fighter

Final Fantasy X

Chainsaw Man

One Piece

Attack On Titan

Kill La Kill

Sailor Moon/Iron Man

Metroid

Chainsaw Man

Berserk

Final Fantasy VII

Jujutsi Kaisen 0

Naruto

Vampire Hunter D

Danganronpa

Transformers

Powerpuff Girls

Final Fantasy

Death Note

Castle Crashers

Berserk

One Piece