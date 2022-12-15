The Top Ten Anime Songs Of 2022, Ranked

The year 2022 has been good for us weebs, not only in the animation department, but in the audio department, as well. The catchy theme songs that accompany our favourite anime have been especially good this year, so as is the tradition in the anime fandom and end-of-the-year internet retrospectives, the time to rank these funky air vibrations is upon us.

This list’s rankings will be in descending order with the last entry the song I was completely obsessed with this year. I hope your neck isn’t particularly sore today because these jams will have your head bobbing like the dickens.

#10: Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War

Song: Saihate

Artist: Sennarin

#9: Demon Slayer

Song: Zankyou Sanka

Artist: Aimer

#8: Urusei Yatsura

Song: Aiue

Artist: MAISONdes feat. Minami, SAKURAmoti

#7: JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean

Song: Ichigo

Artist: Kisida Kyodan & The Akebosi Rockets

#6: Mob Psycho 100 III

Song: 1

Artist: Mob Choir

#5: Bastard: Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy

Song: Bloody Power Fame

Artist: coldrain

#4: One Piece: Film Red

Song: Backlight

Artist: Ado (Uta)

#3: Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Song: This Fffire

Artist: Franz Ferdinand

#2: Attack on Titan Final Season

Song: The Rumbling

Artist: SiM

#1: Chainsaw Man

Song: Kickback

Artist: Kenshi Yonezu