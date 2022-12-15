The Top Ten Anime Songs Of 2022, Ranked

The year 2022 has been good for us weebs, not only in the animation department, but in the audio department, as well. The catchy theme songs that accompany our favourite anime have been especially good this year, so as is the tradition in the anime fandom and end-of-the-year internet retrospectives, the time to rank these funky air vibrations is upon us.
This list’s rankings will be in descending order with the last entry the song I was completely obsessed with this year. I hope your neck isn’t particularly sore today because these jams will have your head bobbing like the dickens.
#10: Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War
Song: Saihate
Artist: Sennarin
#9: Demon Slayer
Song: Zankyou Sanka
Artist: Aimer
#8: Urusei Yatsura
Song: Aiue
Artist: MAISONdes feat. Minami, SAKURAmoti
#7: JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean
Song: Ichigo
Artist: Kisida Kyodan & The Akebosi Rockets
#6: Mob Psycho 100 III
Song: 1
Artist: Mob Choir
#5: Bastard: Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy
Song: Bloody Power Fame
Artist: coldrain
#4: One Piece: Film Red
Song: Backlight
Artist: Ado (Uta)
#3: Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
Song: This Fffire
Artist: Franz Ferdinand
#2: Attack on Titan Final Season
Song: The Rumbling
Artist: SiM
#1: Chainsaw Man
Song: Kickback
Artist: Kenshi Yonezu
