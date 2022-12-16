The Weirdest-Looking Guys In Video Games Of 2022

2022 was a year of video games that purposefully had some weird-looking guys and accidentally had some weird-looking guys.

Being a weird-looking guy isn’t exactly a bad thing. Sometimes it’s an endearing feature to a guy, looking a bit messed up. Sometimes it’s just a normal-looking guy, but the context behind their visage turns them into a weird-looking guy. The concept of a ‘weird-looking guy’ exists on a spectrum, and there are no two guys that are the same type of weird-looking. You feel me here?

In video games this year, we saw weird-looking guys that we loved, weird-looking guys that we hated, and weird-looking guys that struck fear in our hearts. I have made a point of not including Boc the Seamster because although he is a weird-looking guy, I feel too sorry for him to kick him while he’s down.

Why don’t we look at some of the weirdest-looking guys that appeared in video games this year, and talk about what made them so weird-looking?

Disclaimer: This is a Just For Fun post! Do not consider any of these as a Serious Critique of these characters’ designs! It’s just a goof!

Heimdall, God of War: Ragnarök

I loved God of War: Ragnarök a lot, but I have to admit it: Heimdall has a weird head.

Maybe it’s the eyes. Maybe it’s the fact that he’s a Grade-A Cunt. I don’t know. Everybody else in God of War: Ragnarök looked great, but there was something about Heimdall that looked weird to me. Like a Skyrim background character. His head felt too big for his body. Sorry, Heimdall. Also not sorry, though, because you were also the absolute worst guy to be around.

Click here for Heimdall spoiler!! Rest in piss, dumbass.

Birds, Cult of the Lamb

They did this on purpose. Massive Monster made these weirdos specifically to piss the Anatomically-Correct Bird Lovers off.

Cult of the Lamb has plenty of cute little guys, and plenty of Eldritch monsters that are also cute little guys. However, these birds are wrong, and they look weird. They are wretched little feathered freaks, and I care very deeply for them. These guys are examples of weird-looking guys that you simply must love despite their deformities. I make the rules here, and the rules are that the birds must be loved.

Big the Cat, Sonic Frontiers

Big the Cat will always be a weird-looking guy. If you showed a picture of him to a non-Sonic fan and asked them what he is supposed to be, they would not say “cat”.

Sonic Frontiers had some biblical angels here and there, but I wouldn’t call them weird-looking. They looked wild, but not weird. The only weird-looking guy in this game is Big the Cat, and that’s not his fault or anybody’s fault for that matter. It’s just how he is, and that’s okay. The weirdest-looking thing about him is probably the vacant stare as Sonic caught a Goldfish during the End Times. Relatable!

Fecto Forgo, Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Honestly, this freak actually scared me. Yuck.

When I was playing Kirby and the Forgotten Land, it was pretty much all sunshine and rainbows. That was, of course, up until the very end, when it actually went balls-to-the-wall insane. Who knew that Kirby’s first foray into the 3D world would end with him fighting a giant God Fetus turned 1980’s The Thing monster turned Actual God? This was so scary. One of the weirdest-looking guys I’ve ever seen.

Michael Mouse, Disney Dreamlight Valley

Something is not quite right with this guy. This is not the Mickey we know. This is Michael Mouse.

What is it, you ask, that makes Michael so weird-looking? Well, the disconnect between his schnozzle and the rest of his head is one thing. It looks like he could simply pop his mouth/nose combo right off to reveal only teeth, and I don’t like that. His eyes also bulge out in a way that scares me deeply. Those sparkles aren’t magic, Michael Mouse is coated in fibreglass.

Trainers, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

If these weren’t so funny, they’d be scary.

The many visual bugs of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have been well-documented on most, if not all, video game fronts. To say that these are some Normal-Looking Guys would just be a straight-up lie. I’m sure that The Pokemon Company had no intention for their Trainers to look all fucked up, but alas, here we are. These are some of the weirdest-looking guys I’ve seen yet.

This Specific Jester, Pentiment

No notes, no elaboration. I love this guy.

Do you think we’ve missed anybody here? Have you seen any weird-looking guys in 2022’s video game releases that you think should be on this list? Let us know!