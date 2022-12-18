See Games Differently

Using A Steam Deck For 15 Minutes At PAX Has Ruined My Life

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Published 2 hours ago: December 18, 2022 at 6:00 pm
Filed to:I'm being goofy
paxsteam decksteam deck first impressiontempopothis is silly
Image: Kotaku Australia

The Steam Deck is still not yet available to purchase in Australia. Sure, you can jump through all sorts of hoops to get one sent over from the US, but it’s a whole damn thing that I’m pretty sure involves going into an underground tavern and making a deal with Real World Rumpelstiltskin, who is like regular Rumpelstiltskin but worse in ways I can’t even describe.

However, just because they’re not available in Australia just yet, that doesn’t mean that you won’t catch them out in the wild. I learned that at PAX Australia this year, where I got the chance to spend a supremely intimate 15 minutes with a Steam Deck playing Tempopo. It’s had an overwhelming effect on me, and I’d like to talk about it.

It was Friday. The first day of PAX. I dragged myself through the PAX Rising floor, leaving a trail of glowing slime in my path like a human-sized slug. There I was, absolutely chomping at the bit to play some Aussie-made gems. Then I saw Tempopo and was filled with glee. And then…

Then I saw the Steam Deck, and it was as if my sluggish form was taking a salt shower. The surrounding crowd parted as I melted in a hot, stinky spectacle and everybody felt really weird about what was happening. I then, through the power of pure belief in myself, conglomerated my bones and muck back up into a functional body and approached the booth to play.

So here’s the deal. The Steam Deck rocks. Of course, there’s the obvious comparison to the Nintendo Switch to be made and physically, it is basically like a bigger Nintendo Switch with the main buttons situated higher on the console. This actually makes it a lot easier to get around the doodahs, as well as makes ample space for the touchpads located on both sides. This was good, and I liked it.

While I only played Tempopo on this day (and very much enjoyed doing so), having the knowledge of an expansive library existing at my fingertips with the Steam Deck filled me with a feeling unlike any other. The thought of being able to play PC games in the same fashion as I would play Switch games made me want to bust. I was frothing at the mouth, I was rabid like a messed up little dog. David was worried for me.

There’s nothing worse than being told just how good something is when the availability of said thing is so poor. As I walked away from the booth, I immediately felt a sense of longing that I have never experienced before. I was like a cat in heat without the gross desire to have a barbed abomination all up in my guts. That was the tipping point. I wanted a Steam Deck. I still do.

So I come here with a direct message to Gabe Newell. Gabe, buddy. My buddy ol’ guy. Pal. Australians have seen the Steam Deck, and some of them have even been able to get their hands on one. They like it, and they would like to have it. ‘They’ means me. I would like a Steam Deck. I will do horrible, unthinkable things. I can’t sleep. I’m eating drywall. I’m speaking in a language I made up that I’m convinced bugs can understand. My life is in shambles.

This article has been updated since it was first published.

About the Author

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes is a writer specialising in video games. She writes for Kotaku Australia, with a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting. She covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.
Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.
You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

  • I held that same Steam Deck (well, Steam Deck dev kit going by the sticker on the back). I know the feeling of having to physically drag myself away from it. Come on Valve, we’ve all heard about improved Steam Deck availability. You’re throwing away money here.

    • they are – hopefully with the issues they have resolved with supply chain we will see here next year. I suspect their margins on the machine are not great as they would like either, which doesnt give them much incentive to rush.
      I have a steam library pile of shame here that doesn’t get played enough. A steam deck would help.

      • I think that’s exactly where the desire lies too. I have too many games in my Steam library that I just can’t be fucked sitting down at the computer to play, it would be SO much easier to have them on the go.

  • I jumped through all kinds of hoops (utilised friends in the US), and mine arrives next week. My pile of shame is about to get the beating of it’s life.

  • Absolutely love your writing Ruby! Keep up the good work!

    My brother lives in America so I’m sure he could help.

  • I know it is a bit more involved of a process, but I’m also an Australian and was able to obtain mine relatively easily. All I did was:

    1. Create a US Steam Account (Using a VPN)
    2. I was then able to use my Australian Mastercard just fine to purchase the Deck.
    3. I sent it to my Shipito address (Shipito is a reshipper).
    2. Then from Shipito I shipped it here to Australia.

    It sounds much more complicated than it is, and it was without a doubt worth it. I also wouldn’t bank on Valve actually selling it here, they didn’t with the Index and I doubt they would with the Deck either. Regarding EB selling it, yeah they sold the Index but only once and it was an extremely limited quantity.

