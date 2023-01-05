ASUS Unveils ‘Maxed Out’ ROG Laptop Range At CES 2023

Hello and welcome to CES 2023, where everyone and their dog decides to dump a whole lotta announcements that get us super excited. On today’s edition: ASUS ROG laptops. Just a little spoiler, there’s a tonne of RGB.

ASUS ROG chose CES 2023 to unveil absolutely everything you can expect from them this year, so I’m going to zoom through what’s new with the ROG FLOW, ROG ZEPHYRUS, ROG STRIX and TUF Gaming series. But before I do, I have to tell you that this year, they’ve gone with a new catchphrase:

For Those Who Dare: Maxed Out

It’s a little cute. Anyway, let’s jump in.

ASUS ROG CES 2023 Laptop Announcements

ROG FLOW

The “Ultra-Versatile Gaming” ROG FLOW series this year comprises the Z13, X13, and the X16.

With the Z13, ASUS ROG spent a lot of time at CES 2023 telling us it was perfect for console gaming on the go. It boasts Intel Core H-Series processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX GPU. The 16:10 QHD 165Hz display will give you 500nits brightness, 100% DCI-P3 AND it’s touchscreen. It’s got stylus support and of course game controller support, but it also boasts up to 1TB of storage and USB-A, C and MicroSD ports.

Next up, the X13 packs an AMD Ryzen 9 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX GPU. It’s also touchscreen and just like the Z13, it’s got stylus support and game controller support. It has a 56% bigger touchpad than its predecessor and it weighs just 1.3kg.

The X16, meanwhile, packs an Intel Core i9 H-series processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX GPU.

ROG ZEPHYRUS

The ZEPHYRUS is described by ASUS as the “Ultraportable Lifestyle Gaming” range, “Stylish thin and light designs with exceptional performance”. For CES 2023, ASUS ROG announced the Duo 16, G16, M16, G14.

The Duo 16, ASUS said, has 30% more airflow this year than its predecessor, it also boasts faster data transfer rate. It’s packing a next-gen Nvidia GeForce RTX GPU and up to an AMD Ryzen 9 processor. You’ll get up to 4TB of storage, six speakers and a ROG ScreenPad Plus (plus is just a fancy way to say it’s now heaps more responsive).

The ZEPHYRUS G16 also boasts six speakers and offers up to 120W GPU power with Dynamic Boost. You’ll get 48GB of DDR4 3200MHz RAM. It’s thin (19.9 mm) and lighter (2kg) than many others in this list.

Next up, the ZEPHYRUS M16 is the first 16-inch laptop with AniMe Matrix, it also boasts Tri-Fan Technology with full-width heat sink. It weighs less than 2.1kg and spreads right out to 180-degrees (flat). It boasts ROG Nebula HDR and a 90% screen-to-body ratio.

And the G14, while not all that impressive, seems like a more than capable, light machine.

ROG STRIX

The STRIX series is what ASUS kinda pushes as its more performance gaming range. “Standout laptops designed to provide world-class performance for competitive gamers,” it says. This year, the line-up will comprise the SCAR 16/18, G16/18, SCAR 17, and G17.

The SCAR 16/18 boasts Intel Core processor, with TDP up to 65W, a next-gen Nvidia GeForce RTX GPU, MUX Switch and Nvidia Advanced Optimis. You’ll get 64GB of DDR5 4800MHz RAM (50 per cent faster data rate than DDR4) and up to 4TB of storage. A handful of ports, customisable armour caps, and the latest in cooling tech from ASUS. This year, ASUS is upping the screen to a 16:10 mini LED Display in either 16- or 18-inch options.

The G16/18 also packs an Intel Core processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX GPU, but its RAM is half of that of the SCAR, at 32GB DDR5 4800MHz. You’ll get 2TB of storage, but also an additional slot for more, as well as two screen sizes (16- and 18-inch) with two colour options.

The SCAR 17 is of course the AMD model, complete with a Ryzen 9 CPU and the same Nvidia GPU as its other two sisters. 64GB RAM and 2TB of storage, again with the option to add more yourself.

Lastly, the G17 also boasts a Ryzen 9 CPU and the same Nvidia GPU as the other STRIX machines.

TUF Gaming

TUF Gaming is exactly what it says on the tin: robust and trustworthy. This year, the TUF range comprises the A16 Advantage Edition and the TUF Gaming F15/17 and A15/17.

The A16 has AMD Ryzen 9 CPU and Radeon RDNA3 graphics.

While the F15/17 comes with an Intel Core H-series processor and an Nvidia GeForce RTX GPU.

Lastly, the A15/17 also boasts an AMD Ryzen 9 processor, with Nvidia GeForce RTX GPU, promising up to 140W of max graphics power. ASUS ROG reckons the QHD 240Hz display has a 3ms response time, too (same with the F15/17, actually).

There you have it, every laptop ASUS ROG announced at CES 2023. Sorry I didn’t take a deep dive into any of these, but I’d be keen to hear if there are any you’d love to know a little more about.

Australian pricing and availability is not yet known, but we’ll update you as soon as we know.