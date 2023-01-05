NFT Marketplace Flashes Porn Instead Of Monkey Art

As allure for NFTs has seemingly crashed in recent months, NFT marketplace Magic Eden is navigating a different issue — porn. After users alerted the marketplace that it had been flashing thumbnails of porn instead of NFTs, Magic Eden found that something had gone wrong.

According to Coin Telegraph, when users on Magic Eden loaded a collection’s page, they would be greeted with images unrelated to NFTs. “You think this is funny @MagicEden,” tweeted user @Sauctin_Austin today, who uploaded a screenshot illustrating a collection with a random image of the show The Big Bang Theory. “What in the actual Fuck…”

Speaking of big bang theories, some users were also greeted by images of pornography instead of NFTs. While some images were pixelated, others were completely NSFW. Despite this, Magic Eden says they haven’t been hacked, but that an image cache system from a third party has been tampered with.

“Hey guys our image provider, a 3rd party service we use to cache images, was compromised,” the company tweeted earlier today. “Your NFTs are safe and Magic Eden has not been hacked. Unfortunately you might’ve seen some um, unsavoury images. Make sure you do a hard refresh on your browser to fix it.”

Magic Eden and Chief Technology Officer Sidney Zhang did not immediately return Gizmodo’s request for further comment.

On top of this, users began noticing today an exploit on Magic Eden that allows users to upload unverified NFTs into another user’s verified collection. Magic Eden responded on Twitter stating “Thank you to the community for alerting us there was an issue where people could buy fake ABC NFTs. We’ve added more verification layers per collection to resolve the issue.”

However, after many users continued reporting that the exploit was ongoing, the platform issued an update: