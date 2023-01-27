Nobody Was Ready For This Twitch Streamer’s Answer To ‘Show Feet’

What would you do if a random stranger asked to see your feet? Probably chuckle awkwardly and start walking faster. Streamer Nyy did neither. She had a better idea, and her Twitch chat will never be the same again.

“Feet please,” asked Twitch user sissy6668. It’s a common refrain in online chats, but one that’s rarely answered. Internet DJ Nyy, formerly known as Nyykage, shockingly obliged mid-way through a set on yesterday’s livestream. The next thing the chat knew, Nyy had thrown a leg up on her desk with a foam lobster flip-flop on her foot. “This what you’re looking for?” she asked right before the beat dropped.

Do not ask for what you are not ready for. 🤷🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/fEL3AIIELG — Nyy (former Nyykage) (@NyyBeats) January 26, 2023

The Twitch chat went wild, and folks on Twitter did too once Nyy clipped the moment and set it loose into the briny waters of the internet. The nicknames quickly proliferated — lobster floppers, flopsters, crustacean 3000s — as did people’s amazement. “THIS WAS A MASTERPIECE!” responded one person. “The absolute definition of never let them know your next move, a plo[t] twist at every turn! IT SENT ME LMAO.”

What can I say, people are weird about feet. Especially on Twitch. Searches for “Streamers’ feet” have a combined 73 billion views on TikTok. There are YouTube videos entirely about rating different streamers’ feet. Some streamers have even gotten banned for showing their feet.

That’s allegedly what happened to Thai Twitch streamer JustKethJustKeth. She claimed Twitch banned her for three days earlier this month for flashing her foot. She was letting viewers pay to spin a wheel that would make her do certain things, including show off her stumps. “It’s just a meme bruh,” she tweeted at the time.

twitch ban me 3 day as "offering sexual content" asking for money/service that lead to sexually explicit. im doing wheel and only 2 option i can think its lead that is 1. squats 2. show feet!! damnn 😭😭😭its just a meme bruh is that my feet too sexy? https://t.co/Z57okFxblC pic.twitter.com/ovoIxbkOwm — Justketh 🇹🇭Thailand (@Justketh1) January 11, 2023

Though as Dexerto points out, Twitch does have strict rules against things like “fetishizing behaviour” and selling sexual content on the platform, which is vague as hell but, well, welcome to Twitch.

Nyy, on the other hand, managed to turn the entire thing on its head. “The Lobster Floppers gifted from my mod were not always loved but in the short span of one whole day they have become family,” she told Kotaku in an email. “Warding off bad vibes, feet inquiries, and most importantly, providing effortless fashion.”

No doubt the flopster fan cams won’t be far behind. “Everyone needs a pair of Crustacean 3000’s in their closet come 2024,” Nyy wrote. “Lukewarm trolls can not thrive when you already possess the weirder arsenal.”