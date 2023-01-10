The Fifteenth Doctor Will Meet Another Familiar Doctor Who Face

Editor’s note: Putting the spoiler banner right at the top of the article because I know someone is gonna get spoiled and complain. Consider yourself warned. — David.

After some rumours around Jemma Redgrave’s return to the Doctor Who franchise, the BBC has confirmed that she will be reprising her role as fan-favourite Kate Lethbridge-Stewart, Chief Scientific Officer at the United Nations Intelligence Taskforce and daughter of classic Who’s even more beloved UNIT commander, Brigadier Sir Alistair Gordon Lethbridge-Stewart. But Redgrave isn’t the only new star announced.

Aneurin Barnard (Peaky Blinders) will be joining the series as Roger ap Gwilliam, although no more information has been released about his part in the show. Currently, Redgrave and Barnard are expected to appear during the 2024 season alongside Ncuti Gatwa’s Fifteenth Doctor.

🚨 Cast announcements 🚨



UNIT returns! Jemma Redgrave returns as Kate Lethbridge-Stewart, and UNIT, the long-running organisation set on defending the Earth, returns in the next series of #DoctorWho.



Aneurin Barnard also joins the series as the mysterious Roger ap Gwilliam. pic.twitter.com/OkDsuC2ZMh — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) January 9, 2023

But first up will be Doctor Who’s three-part 60th-anniversary special that will run in November of 2023, and will see former Tenth Doctor David Tennant somehow returning as the Fourteenth Doctor.