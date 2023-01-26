What Does Your Elden Ring Class Say About You?

They say you can tell a lot about a person by the clothes they wear, but that’s not the only thing that can give you a glimpse at one’s personality. What about their Elden Ring character?

There are ten different Elden Ring classes that all have extremely different looks and stats. Each one possesses several traits that quite often reflect the player themselves. Nine times out of ten, you can distinguish between a Soulslike Master and a complete newbie with just a quick peek at their starting class. But what else does your Elden Ring class say about your personality?

The Confessor: The One That Has Their Life Together

If you chose the Confessor as your starting class, you’ve probably got your life together. You took one look at the Confessor’s stats and saw that they have the Faith, as well as some pretty good starting weaponry and armour.

Your foresight was strong enough to picture yourself healing up with incantations while simultaneously smiting all the sinners that get in your way. Saving money on potions? That’s pretty responsible. If you chose the Confessor, you almost definitely own a planner.

The Astrologer: The Shy One

If you chose the Astrologer as your starting class, you’re probably a little shy. Instead of going up to that chick in the bar and asking for her number, you’re more likely to just stare at her from the other side of the room and hope that she notices you eventually.

The Astrologer focuses on long-distance spells to whittle down their enemies, all from a safe distance. And fair enough. The more space between you and Astel, Naturalborn Of The Void, the better. The Astrologer doesn’t want to be the star of the show, and neither do you. But you will still be there, cheering from the sidelines, most likely with a Harry Potter book in your backpack.

The Bandit: The Angry Drunk

The Bandit sulks around with one giant chip on their shoulder, laughing in the face of danger. Their class relies on getting up close and personal with their foes, landing precise hits and parries to forge their way to success. Whether it’s bravery or just plain recklessness is yet to be seen.

You’re probably either the type of person who often finds themselves in a bar fight after one too many whiskies. Or perhaps you’re more of a Dean Winchester type that has absolutely zero regard for your personal safety. But hey, sometimes Leroy Jenkinsing your way to victory can pay off.

The Hero: The Button Masher

If you chose the Hero as your starting class, there is an 80% chance that you button-mash your way to victory in Street Fighter. The Hero class possesses brute strength and can wipe enemies off the map while barely lifting a finger.

Just like going for a run clears your head, smashing enemies as the Hero helps your brain go quiet after a long day. The Hero is a kill-first, ask-questions-later sort of type.

The Prisoner: The Hipster One

If you chose the Prisoner class, there is a good chance it wasn’t for its stats. It was due to the Prisoner’s eye-catching sense of style. The Prisoner certainly stands out in a crowd, and you probably do as well.

Your sense of style is far from mainstream. Maybe you wear thick-rimmed glasses and roll your jeans up at the cuffs. Perhaps you have a pair of suspenders on as we speak. Your friends call you a Hipster, but you would never admit to it because then you wouldn’t be so unique. The Prisoner pays off, too. Its stats are nothing to turn your giant dented, one-eyed helmet up at.

The Prophet: The Jack of All Trades

The Prophet is a jack of all trades but a master of none. The best way to go about a Prophet build is to try out all its skills, pick one, and focus on that. If you chose the Prophet, making decisions probably isn’t your strong suit.

Have you ever found yourself going out to dinner but couldn’t decide on a place, so you left it up to your friend and then weren’t happy with their choice, but you had to go anyway because you took so long to decide that they gave up and chose for you? If you answered yes, you probably also chose the Prophet.

The Samurai: The Total Badass

If the Samurai class called your name, there are no two ways about it. You’re a total badass. You probably have an impeccable sense of style and an impeccable sense of Elden Ring classes to go with it because the Samurai is one of the best in the game.

If you chose the Samurai class, you probably made your way to victory as quickly as you made your way up the popularity ladder in high school.

The Vagabond: The New Kid

The Vagabond class screams, “I’m new here!” If the over-the-top armor wasn’t enough to give that away, the excessively long sword was. The Vagabond’s beefy defense and great weapon options make it the perfect choice for newcomers to Soulslike games.

If the phrase fresh meat was an Elden Ring class, it would be a Vagabond. You can almost smell the tears as you approach them.

The Warrior: The Flashy One

The Warrior class matches the Samurai in terms of coolness and style but is just a little more flashy. It might be the dual scimitars or the impressive parrying skills that are required to master the Warrior class.

Either way, everyone wants to be friends with the Warrior. The Warrior has some of the coolest weapons and outfit out of all the Elden Ring classes, and you probably have a great sense of style too.

The Wretch: Are You Okay?

If you chose the Wretch, you have played far too many Soulslike games. Their brutal difficulty has broken you, and now the torture has become part your identity. If we have one message for all the Wretches out there, it’s that it’s okay to ask for help.