Elden Ring DLC ‘Shadow Of The Erdtree’ Announced

For those of you desperate to die some more in The Lands Between, we’ve got some great news. FromSoftware has just announced the first DLC for Elden Ring.

There have been plenty of murmurs for a while now as to what’s next for last year’s biggest game. Now, to everybody’s glee, we know that DLC for Elden Ring is coming in the form of Shadow of the Erdtree.

Rise, Tarnished, and let us walk a new path together. An upcoming expansion for #ELDENRING Shadow of the Erdtree, is currently in development. We hope you look forward to new adventures in the Lands Between. pic.twitter.com/cjJYijM7Mw — ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) February 28, 2023

While not much except for the above art and the announcement itself has been revealed, simply the news of a new expansion for Elden Ring is great news for everybody who lost their darn minds over the hit title.

As described on the Japanese Elden Ring website, the DLC will be distributed on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam. As for when that will be, we have no clue. However, FromSoftware says there will be a ‘follow-up report’ later down the line.

With a name like Shadow of the Erdtree, it’s hard to say what to expect. The Erdtree, as we know, is the big golden tree that towers above The Lands Between. If we focus on the image, the tree is no longer shining and there are wisps of what look like tombstones surrounding a blonde-haired woman on a steed. Could this be… a spooky expansion? Who’s to say?

Before this announcement, there were plenty of theories about what DLC could be coming for Elden Ring. One fan, environmental artist Eugenia Lysa, even went as far as to completely design her own DLC concept project for the game. If it looks anything like what she’s done, I’d be excited.

Got any theories? Let us know!