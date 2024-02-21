That Huge Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree Collector’s Edition Is Coming To Australia [Updated]

The Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree DLC finally got a release date and trailer overnight, and ahead of the June 21st release Bandai Namco has revealed a gorgeous DLC Collector’s Edition is up for pre-order. And the good news? Australians will actually be able to get our hands on it locally.

Update 12:36 PM AEDT: Aaaaand they’re gone.

Original story follows.

Of course, this Collector’s Edition instantly sold out on the official Bandai Namco site. Luckily, Australians can slap down a pre-order at JB Hi-Fi, The Gamesmen and EB Games while stock lasts. Like any physical Collector’s Edition, it’s going to set you back a painfully-large amount of dollarydoos – $549AUD to be exact (Editor’s note: That price is my wallet’s version of the Radahn fight — David). Given the popularity of the Elden Ring DLC and how feral people go for a solid Collector’s Edition, we wouldn’t expect it to stay in stock very long – so if you’re keen, get in fast.

Here’s where you can pre-order the Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Collector’s Edition in Australia.

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Collector’s Edition Australian pre-orders

EB Games

JB Hi-Fi

The Gamesmen

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Collector’s Edition – $549.95 PlayStation 5 PC



If you’re wondering what exactly each edition comes with, we’ve got you covered.

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Collector’s Edition:

DLC expansion code voucher (Base game not included)

Messmer the Impaler Figure (46cm)

Physical Artbook (40 pages)

Digital Original Soundtrack

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Edition:

Base game (On Disc)

DLC expansion voucher code

Pre-orders of both editions will also come with a digital bonus gesture, Ring of Miquella.

