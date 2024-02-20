Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree Drops First Gameplay Trailer Tomorrow

Tarnished, rise up. Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree will get its first big gameplay trailer tomorrow.

The announcement came via the official Elden Ring social media accounts this morning. Helpfully supplied in the announcement: a YouTube link for where the trailer will ultimately premiere.

The wait for updates on Shadow of the Erdtree has been a long one, rife with leaks and false starts. Fans hungry for more adventures in From Soft’s biggest game have been impatiently waiting for about a year now. Though there’s still no confirmed launch date, one wonders if it might be attached to tomorrow’s trailer. Of course, outside of leaks, which have not been verified, there is very little about the expansion that is known for sure. That hasn’t stopped fans from theorycrafting wildly to pass the time.

When to see the Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree trailer in Australian times

As noted by Bandai Namco, the trailer will drop at 15:00 UTC on February 21, which is great for those on Greenwich Mean Time. But when will the trailer drop in Australia? Got you covered. See below for premiere times in your neck of the woods. The video itself will premiere here. For those playing along at home, yes: the trailer will drop approximately one hour after the Nintendo Partner Direct that is also scheduled for tonight.

WA

11:30 PM, February 21

NT

12:30 AM, February 22

QLD

1:00 AM, February 22

SA

1:30 AM, February 22

ACT, NSW, VIC, TAS

2:00 AM, February 22

NZ

4:00 AM, February 22