There’s A Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase Happening This Week, Here’s How To Watch It

A Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase is dropping later this week, after rumours last week that an upcoming direct was imminent.

Announced via the official Nintendo website and X (formerly Twitter) account, the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase will go live on YouTube on Wednesday, 21 February at 6:00 AM PT – which translates to late Wednesday evening/very early Thursday morning for Aussies.

According to the announcement, this week’s Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase will feature around 25 minutes of info focused on Nintendo Switch titles set to release in the first half of 2024 from Nintendo’s publishing and development partners.

Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase: Predictions

Given the focus of this Nintendo Direct is on third-party publishers, don’t expect to see any big first-party announcements or reveals (and no hardware reveals, either). Some fans think we could be seeing the reveal of Hi-Fi Rush making the jump to the Switch after rumours it would be one of Xbox’s four exclusives set to go multiplatform. Others are hoping to see more news on Hollow Knight: Silksong after a lengthy wait for Team Cherry’s sequel. Game Freak announced Project Bloom, a new IP, last year, so it’s possible we could get a peek into what the action-adventure title is all about this week. Beyond a whole lot of conjecture though, there’s no real sure bets for what we might see on Thursday morning from the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase.

When is the next Nintendo Direct?

The Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase will go live on Thursday, February 22, 2024 – although this will fall on Wednesday, February 21 for some Australian states.

Where can I watch Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase?

You can watch it on-demand once it goes live on Nintendo’s YouTube channel.

Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase Australian And New Zealand Start Times

ACT, NSW, VIC, TAS

1:00 AM AEDT

Thursday, February 22

QLD

12:00 AM AEST

Thursday, February 22

SA

12:30 AM ACDT

Thursday, February 22

NT

11:30 PM ACST

Wednesday, February 21

WA

10:00 PM AWST

Wednesday, February 21

NZ

3:00 AM NZDT

Thursday, February 22

Image: Nintendo