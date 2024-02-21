Nintendo Direct Confirms Cross-platform Xbox Titles, Worst-Kept Secret In Games

During the February 21 Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase, the Mario maker announced something we’ve kinda known for a while: two Xbox exclusives will hit the Switch very soon. Those games are Grounded and Pentiment.

The 23-minute YouTube video started with the reveal that Obsidian Entertainment’s survival action-adventure game Grounded is slated to launch on Nintendo Switch on April 16. The Honey, I Shrunk The Kids-esque game features online co-op for up to four friends, but a Nintendo Switch Online membership is required for this. It looks to be much the same Grounded that launched on Xbox in September of 2022, just on a much, much smaller screen. It’s kinda fitting, considering the characters were severely reduced in size.

Nintendo of America

Another Obsidian Entertainment game, Pentiment, comes to the Nintendo Switch much sooner. In fact, during the montage toward the end of the Partner Showcase, it was confirmed that the 2D adventure RPG will launch on the handheld-console hybrid tomorrow, February 22. That makes two out of four rumored Xbox games jumping ship to the Nintendo Switch in what has to be one of the worst-kept secrets in gaming history.

For a while now, there have been reports and rumors that some Xbox games would forgo their exclusivity to become available on other platforms. The rumor mill speculated that titles such as Indiana Jones and the Great Circle and Starfield would do so, but The Verge reported on February 15 that four other Xbox exclusives would arrive on Nintendo Switch. Two of them, Grounded and Pentiment, have just been proven true. Now we wait to see if the other two, the action-rhythm game Hi-Fi Rush and the pirate sim Sea of Thieves, will follow suit as expected.