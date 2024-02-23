Elden Ring Is Still Selling Like Hot Cakes

After two years on the market, FromSoftware’s magnum opus, Elden Ring, is still posting stellar sales numbers. In a recent press release following the reveal of Shadow of the Erdtree, publisher Bandai Namco Entertainment confirmed that the open-world death game has sold 23 million copies worldwide.

In that February 22 press release, Bandai Namco clarified that the figure is composed of both digital and physical sales of the game across all distributors, including Steam. Last we heard of Elden Ring’s sales was exactly one year ago, when Bandai Namco and FromSoft announced the game had sold 20 million copies in a year. An extra three million copies since then represents strong, steady sales for a game that’s over a year out from its initial release.

2023’s Hogwarts Legacy pushed some 24 million copies, while Tears of the Kingdom sold 19.5 million copies in just four months. It may have taken Elden Ring some time to reach—and even surpass—these numbers, but now that Shadow of the Erdtree’s release is imminent, we can likely expect Elden Ring’s sales to see an uptick in the near future, with no telling just how much it might rack up in all.

Speaking of Shadow of the Erdtree, FromSoft finally showed it off on February 21, after first announcing it a year prior. The DLC, which will focus on Malenia’s twin brother Miquella, takes us to the Shadowland to figure out what the redheaded brother is doing in the dark. There will be new areas, new enemies, and new weapons to collect in a world that’s about as big as the Limgrave region in the base game. And you don’t have to wait too much longer, as Shadow of the Erdtree launches on June 21 for PC, PS4/5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.