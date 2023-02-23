Assassin’s Creed Bug From 2020 Is Finally Getting Fixed

I know this isn’t the most pressing issue facing the video game community, but I just think it’s funny: someone at Ubisoft has finally got around to fixing a bug that has impacted one particular version of Assassin’s Creed on one specific platform that has been bugging people (or maybe just one person?) for years.

We actually covered this back in November 2020, when as part of kicking the new console’s tyres it was discovered that the PlayStation 4 version of Assassin’s Creed Syndicate had some weird shadow issues if you were trying to play it on the PlayStation 5. It was known, so much so that anyone trying to start the game got a prompt that said:

You might experience unexpected game behaviour while playing this PS4 game on your PS5 console.

Still, like I said, not a huge issue. But still an issue, one that would have been logged somewhere at Ubisoft, far enough down the list of priorities that it didn’t get fixed at the time, but on the list nonetheless, waiting to be tackled by somebody, anybody, whenever they had the time.

That time is this week. The series’ Twitter account posted this earlier today, saying that an update be released tomorrow specifically targeting this very bug:

We're happy to announce that Assassin's Creed Syndicate will receive an update tomorrow, February 23, on PlayStation 4.



This update will provide a fix for flickering issues when playing on PlayStation 5. #AssassinsCreed pic.twitter.com/Q2Huord4Dq — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) February 22, 2023

Thank you for reminding me to dig this out and replay it. Not because I want to enjoy it flicker-free — I never had it on PS4, I have it on PC! — but because this is a deeply underappreciated entry in the series, and one I’d love to revisit in the wake of the more recent games being just a bit too much.