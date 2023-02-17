Giant Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Patch Tries Fixing Jank By…Spawning Fewer Monsters

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet released last November with a truly hilarious and mind-boggling amount of graphical glitches and bugs. But have no fear: Nintendo just announced a huge February update that should bring us closer to the quality we usually expect from the Pokémon series. The developers also added quality of life improvements to the Pokémon storage box system.

Here’s what the developers promised to fix:

Graphical and other performance issues

Most of us have been there: You’re playing Scarlet and Violet normally, then the game randomly force-closes. The developers promised to fix this. The catch is that there will be fewer NPCs and wild Pokémon appearing in the world.

You can smile again knowing the developers will fix a bug where your trainer’s facial expression doesn’t change.

Random passersby in towns will stop appearing during Pokémon battles.

Battle fixes

Scarlet and Violet usually recommend moves based on type-matchups, Previously, the battle interface would suggest attacks based on double battle opponents that had already fainted. This is an error, and will be fixed after the next patch

Participating in Ranked Battles won’t prevent you from participating in further rank battles. Previously, players would receive a communication error after visiting the Ranked Battles screen after the seasonal awards had been calculated.

Normally disguised as a different Pokémon, a Terastalized Zororark will no longer be identifiable by the “Check Target” option. Its type matchups will now properly display as its Tera Type, rather than the Pokémon that it’s disguised as.

If a Dondozo with a Tatsugiri uses Order Up, its stats will no longer increase if the attack is cancelled out by a move like Protect.

Destiny Bond will no longer be cancelled out by Terastalization.

Tera Raids

The enemy health bar didn’t account for some moves like Play Rough. The interface should display damage properly after the game updates.

The patch will fix a bug where all of the Pokémon on the players’ side would faint despite still having health points.

The game will stop disconnecting if two people see different Pokémon during a Tera Raid

The developers will get rid of a bug where the game didn’t register any button inputs while the player was choosing a target.

The game would randomly generate a different Pokémon from the one selected in the Tera Raid search screen. It should bring you to the right Pokémon after the patch.

Tera Raid crystals will appear at their normal rates.

Box improvements

You will be able to change nicknames, moves, held items, and ribbons from the box menu.

The Y button can now be used to swap held items.

You can select all boxes while moving Pokémon and items around.

Battle Teams will be displayed in a slightly darker colour.

Other updates

Pokémon you traded away and brought back might not listen to you during battle, acting as if they were originally obtained via trade..

Additional Pokédex information for Shiny Pokémon will be displayed normally. Pokémon from other regions will no longer be registered to the Paldea region.

You should receive the patch automatically if you’ve set your Nintendo Switch to auto-update. If not, you can manually update the game by pressing the + or – button while you’re on the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet icon on your home screen. This update will deploy sometime at the end of February.