Here Are The Exclusives For Both Versions Of Pokemon Scarlet And Violet

Every mainline Pokémon game has been released in sets of either two, three, or four since the beginning of the franchise. With every generation of games also comes Pokémon that are exclusive to certain games in the set.
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are no different, as alongside the exclusive Legendary Pokémon that you get at the start of the game to ride around at a cool 5km/hr are a host of creatures new and old that you can only get in either Scarlet or Violet. These include Paldean regional forms of already-existing Pokémon, new additions to Generation IX, as well as the mysterious Paradox Pokémon introduced in this rendition.
If you’re wondering, “Golly gee, I wonder what pocket monsters I can get in Scarlet that I can’t get in Violet?”, you’ve come to the right post. We’ve jotted down the Pokémon that are exclusive to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet with pictures so you can get a good idea of what game to get if that’s a deciding factor for you.
Pokémon Scarlet exclusives
Tauros (Blaze Breed)
Larvitar, Pupitar and Tyranitar
Drifloon and Drifblim
Stunky and Skuntank
Deino, Zweilous and Hydreigon
Skrelp and Dragalge
Oranguru
Stonjourner
Great Tusk
Brute Bonnet
Sandy Shocks
Scream Tail
Flutter Mane
Slither Wing
Roaring Moon
Armarouge
Koraidon
Pokémon Violet exclusives
Tauros (Aqua Breed)
Misdreavus and Mismagius
Gulpin and Swalot
Bagon, Shelgon and Salamence
Clauncher and Clawitzer
Passimian
Eiscue
Dreepy, Draklock and Dragapult
Iron Treads
Iron Moth
Iron Hands
Iron Jugulis
Iron Thorns
Iron Bundle
Iron Valiant
Ceruledge
Miraidon
And that’s that! Of course, you can still trade between games to get the exclusives that you want, but don’t expect a Misdreavus in Pokémon Scarlet. There’s also a normal Paldean Tauros that has a similar black colour scheme that exists in both Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is available now for Nintendo Switch.
