Here Are The Exclusives For Both Versions Of Pokemon Scarlet And Violet

Published 4 hours ago: November 21, 2022 at 4:39 pm -
Filed to:game freak
NintendoPokémonPokémon scarletPokémon violetthe pokémon company
Image: Nintendo

Every mainline Pokémon game has been released in sets of either two, three, or four since the beginning of the franchise. With every generation of games also comes Pokémon that are exclusive to certain games in the set.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are no different, as alongside the exclusive Legendary Pokémon that you get at the start of the game to ride around at a cool 5km/hr are a host of creatures new and old that you can only get in either Scarlet or Violet. These include Paldean regional forms of already-existing Pokémon, new additions to Generation IX, as well as the mysterious Paradox Pokémon introduced in this rendition.

If you’re wondering, “Golly gee, I wonder what pocket monsters I can get in Scarlet that I can’t get in Violet?”, you’ve come to the right post. We’ve jotted down the Pokémon that are exclusive to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet with pictures so you can get a good idea of what game to get if that’s a deciding factor for you.

Pokémon Scarlet exclusives

Tauros (Blaze Breed)

Here Are The Exclusives For Both Versions Of Pokemon Scarlet And Violet
Image: Nintendo

Larvitar, Pupitar and Tyranitar

exclusive pokemon
Image: Nintendo

Drifloon and Drifblim

Here Are The Exclusives For Both Versions Of Pokemon Scarlet And Violet
Image: Nintendo

Stunky and Skuntank

exclusive pokemon
Image: Nintendo

Deino, Zweilous and Hydreigon

Here Are The Exclusives For Both Versions Of Pokemon Scarlet And Violet
Image: Nintendo

Skrelp and Dragalge

exclusive pokemon
Image: Nintendo

Oranguru

Here Are The Exclusives For Both Versions Of Pokemon Scarlet And Violet
Image: Nintendo

Stonjourner

exclusive pokemon
Image: Nintendo

Great Tusk

Here Are The Exclusives For Both Versions Of Pokemon Scarlet And Violet
Image: Nintendo

Brute Bonnet

exclusive pokemon
Image: Nintendo

Sandy Shocks

Here Are The Exclusives For Both Versions Of Pokemon Scarlet And Violet
Image: Nintendo

Scream Tail

exclusive pokemon
Image: Nintendo

Flutter Mane

Here Are The Exclusives For Both Versions Of Pokemon Scarlet And Violet
Image: Nintendo

Slither Wing

exclusive pokemon
Image: Nintendo

Roaring Moon

Here Are The Exclusives For Both Versions Of Pokemon Scarlet And Violet
Image: Nintendo

Armarouge

exclusive pokemon
Image: Nintendo

Koraidon

Here Are The Exclusives For Both Versions Of Pokemon Scarlet And Violet
Image: Nintendo

Pokémon Violet exclusives

Tauros (Aqua Breed)

exclusive pokemon
Image: Nintendo

Misdreavus and Mismagius

Here Are The Exclusives For Both Versions Of Pokemon Scarlet And Violet
Image: Nintendo

Gulpin and Swalot

exclusive pokemon
Image: Nintendo

Bagon, Shelgon and Salamence

Here Are The Exclusives For Both Versions Of Pokemon Scarlet And Violet
Image: Nintendo

Clauncher and Clawitzer

exclusive pokemon
Image: Nintendo

Passimian

Here Are The Exclusives For Both Versions Of Pokemon Scarlet And Violet
Image: Nintendo

Eiscue

exclusive pokemon
Image: Nintendo

Dreepy, Draklock and Dragapult

Here Are The Exclusives For Both Versions Of Pokemon Scarlet And Violet
Image: Nintendo

Iron Treads

exclusive pokemon
Image: Nintendo

Iron Moth

Here Are The Exclusives For Both Versions Of Pokemon Scarlet And Violet
Image: Nintendo

Iron Hands

exclusive pokemon
Image: Nintendo

Iron Jugulis

Here Are The Exclusives For Both Versions Of Pokemon Scarlet And Violet
Image: Nintendo

Iron Thorns

exclusive pokemon
Image: Nintendo

Iron Bundle

Here Are The Exclusives For Both Versions Of Pokemon Scarlet And Violet
Image: Nintendo

Iron Valiant

exclusive pokemon
Image: Nintendo

Ceruledge

Here Are The Exclusives For Both Versions Of Pokemon Scarlet And Violet
Image: Nintendo

Miraidon

exclusive pokemon
Image: Nintendo

And that’s that! Of course, you can still trade between games to get the exclusives that you want, but don’t expect a Misdreavus in Pokémon Scarlet. There’s also a normal Paldean Tauros that has a similar black colour scheme that exists in both Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is available now for Nintendo Switch.

About the Author

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes is a writer specialising in video games. She writes for Kotaku Australia, with a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting. She covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.
Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.
You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

