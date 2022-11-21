Here Are The Exclusives For Both Versions Of Pokemon Scarlet And Violet

Every mainline Pokémon game has been released in sets of either two, three, or four since the beginning of the franchise. With every generation of games also comes Pokémon that are exclusive to certain games in the set.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are no different, as alongside the exclusive Legendary Pokémon that you get at the start of the game to ride around at a cool 5km/hr are a host of creatures new and old that you can only get in either Scarlet or Violet. These include Paldean regional forms of already-existing Pokémon, new additions to Generation IX, as well as the mysterious Paradox Pokémon introduced in this rendition.

If you’re wondering, “Golly gee, I wonder what pocket monsters I can get in Scarlet that I can’t get in Violet?”, you’ve come to the right post. We’ve jotted down the Pokémon that are exclusive to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet with pictures so you can get a good idea of what game to get if that’s a deciding factor for you.

Pokémon Scarlet exclusives

Tauros (Blaze Breed)

Larvitar, Pupitar and Tyranitar

Drifloon and Drifblim

Stunky and Skuntank

Deino, Zweilous and Hydreigon

Skrelp and Dragalge

Oranguru

Stonjourner

Great Tusk

Brute Bonnet

Sandy Shocks

Scream Tail

Flutter Mane

Slither Wing

Roaring Moon

Armarouge

Koraidon

Pokémon Violet exclusives

Tauros (Aqua Breed)

Misdreavus and Mismagius

Gulpin and Swalot

Bagon, Shelgon and Salamence

Clauncher and Clawitzer

Passimian

Eiscue

Dreepy, Draklock and Dragapult

Iron Treads

Iron Moth

Iron Hands

Iron Jugulis

Iron Thorns

Iron Bundle

Iron Valiant

Ceruledge

Miraidon

And that’s that! Of course, you can still trade between games to get the exclusives that you want, but don’t expect a Misdreavus in Pokémon Scarlet. There’s also a normal Paldean Tauros that has a similar black colour scheme that exists in both Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is available now for Nintendo Switch.